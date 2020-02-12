New Impeachment Inquiry Could ‘Contain’ Donald Trump’s ‘Pathology,’ Yale Psychiatrist Bandy Lee Recommends

A Yale psychiatrist who has repeatedly warned of what she calls Trump's mental 'pathology' has offered recommendations on how to 'manage' his behavior.

One week after the United States Senate acquitted him in his impeachment trial, Donald Trump is already “emboldened” and seeking “revenge,” according to a CNN report on Wednesday. One of Trump’s first moves was to intervene in the sentencing of his longtime friend and political mentor Roger Stone, which as CNN reported, drew criticism even from some of the same Republican senators who voted to acquit Trump.

But a Yale psychiatrist, who has repeatedly warned about what she says is Trump’s mental illness, posted her recommendations for how to “contain” Trump following his impeachment acquittal. Dr. Bandy X. Lee took to her Twitter account to state that attempts to shape Trump’s political behavior should not be “the goal.”

Instead, she offered several specific recommendations for “containment and management” of Trump’s “pathology.” The first of Lee’s recommendations — a new impeachment inquiry.

According to Lee, the new impeachment effort could focus on “war crimes, emoluments, and abuse of the judicial branch.”

Last month, Trump impeachment lawyer and retired Harvard law professor Alan Dershowitz filed a “grievance” against Lee with Yale University, after Lee said that Dershowitz and Trump experienced “shared psychosis.” In response to Dershowitz’s “grievance,” Lee called Trump’s “mental pathology” a “public health emergency.”

A Yale psychiatrist has recommended that Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (pictured) open a new impeachment inquiry into Trump. Tasos Katopodis / Getty Images

Despite her focus on “pathology” rather than “politics,” Lee was not alone in calling for a second impeachment of Trump. In a Washington Post op-ed essay on Monday, conservative lawyer and Trump critic George Conway — husband of White House adviser Kellyanne Conway — also said that a second impeachment may be necessary.

Conway wrote that Trump’s quick retaliation against impeachment witnesses Alexander Vindman and Gordon Sondland, firing both, “ought to be impeachable” — and if the pair had testified to a grand jury rather than to Congress, Trump’s revenge may even be criminal.

But impeachment was not the only method for “containment” of Trump suggested by Lee. She also suggested “inquiry into the 25th Amendment EVEN IF it does not work,” referring to the provision of the Constitution that allows a president to be removed if he is physically or mentally incapable of carrying out the duties of his job.

Lee also suggested an investigation into “whether Donald Trump lied to Robert Mueller,” referring to the former Russia investigation special counsel. She added that Trump is “literally directing us to look here” by stating on Twitter Wednesday morning, without evidence that Mueller “lied to Congress.”

But the Yale psychiatrist cautioned that simply carrying out the investigations would not be enough to accomplish what she called the “containment” of Trump’s “pathology.” Unlike the recently completed impeachment investigation and trial, Lee said, mental health professionals should be consulted in future investigations.