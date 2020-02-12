American ‘Maxim’ Model Rachel Bush Bares Her Booty And Face In Sexy Makeup-Free Photo

Rachel Bush shared a hot new update to her Instagram page in which she showed off her natural beauty, both from the waist down and from the neck up.

On Wednesday, February 12, the American Maxim model took to the popular social media app to post a sweltering snapshot of herself in minimal clothing and wearing no makeup to tease her 1.2 million Instagram fans, and they are loving it.

For the photo, Bush stood indoors in what appears to be a bedroom. The model posed with her back to the camera in an angle that showcased her famous booty. The perspective of the photo suggested that Bush placed the camera on furniture to snap the photo using the timer function. She did not add a geotag to her post or disclose her location in the caption.

Bush — who is also known for being married to NFL player Jordan Poyer — wore a pair of black booty shorts that left little to the imagination. The bottoms sat high on her back and ultra high on her derriere, baring a lot her voluptuous backside. The camera was placed directly in front of her lower body, helping showcase her booty, wide hips and strong thighs.

On her upper body, Bush had on a light gray hooded sweatshirt, giving her look a casual vibe. The model did include any tags with her post.

The brunette bombshell wore her tresses in a middle part, with a few strands from the front tied back. Bush left a few strands loose at the front to help frame her face. The length of her hair was brushed over her left shoulder, coming to a rest on her chest.

The model opted to go makeup-free for the shot, embracing her natural beauty. While she did not say this in this post, she indicated she wore “Not an ounce of makeup” in a previous Instagram photo from the same occasion.

The photo proved to be popular with her fans. Within the first hour of being live, the photo has garnered more than 31,700 likes and upwards of 600 comments, indicating it will garner even more interactions in the coming hours.

Users of the social media platform took to the comment section to praise Bush’s beauty, showering her compliments and emoji.

