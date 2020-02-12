Asian Smokeshow Dannie Riel Shows Off Yoga Skills In Skimpy Red Bikini

Dannie Riel’s most recent social media share has her fans buzzing. As those who follow the Asian-born beauty on Instagram know, Riel has never been shy when it comes to flaunting her killer figure some of the sexiest outfits imaginable including lingerie and barely-there bodysuits. In the latest photo that was added to her gorgeous feed, Riel sizzled in some seriously sexy swimwear, much to the delight of her fans.

In the caption of the update, Riel tagged herself in Hawaii but did not list a specific city. The photo was picturesque as the model did a balancing act on a large tree branch that was hanging over a body of water. Riel faced her backside to the camera, holding one leg in her hand and planting the other firmly on the tree. She put the other hand out directly in front of her as she balanced while doing a yoga pose.

Riel left little to the imagination in a skimpy red bikini that showcased her toned and tanned booty and well as her muscular back and arms. The social media sensation wore her long, dark locks down and at her back as they fell all the way down near her booty. In just a few short hours of the photo going live on her page, it’s earned the smokeshow a ton of attention from her loyal fans.

In addition to well over 7,000 likes, the post has racked up an impressive 50 comments and that number only continues to climb. Some followers took to the photo to let her know that she looks amazing while countless others raved over her gorgeous figure. A few more had no words and opted to express their feelings with emoji instead.

“Haha you’re the best!!!,” one fan gushed, adding a series of red heart emoji to the end of their comment.

“That’s an awesome view, and I see you like to love on the edge of things,” a second social media user joked.

“I wish I could do this I’ll probably fall but awesome. You are gorgeous,” another Instagrammer gushed.

Previously, The Inquisitr shared that the model sizzled in another smoking hot look, that time in a short video clip. Once again, she tagged herself in Hawaii where she could be seen on a balcony holding a huge bottle of Grey Goose and taking a big swig. She left very little to the imagination in a black string bikini, showcasing plenty of cleavage. That post also earned her a ton of attention from her legion of fans.