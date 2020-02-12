‘The Bachelor’ Peter Weber Reveals His Pick For ‘The Bachelorette’: ‘She Would Kill It’

ABC won’t make an official announcement regarding their pick as the next star of The Bachelorette for about another month. In the meantime, The Bachelor Peter Weber seems to already have someone in mind. He may have eliminated contestant Kelley Flanagan during Episode 7, but he seems confident that she would be a fabulous choice as the next lead.

Peter chatted with ET Online about his decision to eliminate Kelley. The Bachelor star noted that he doesn’t have any regrets about choosing to keep Hannah Ann Sluss and Victoria Fuller while leaving Kelley without a rose. Despite the decision to let her go, he seemingly only has positive things to say about her.

“I am Kelley’s biggest fan. I will say that. I definitely had high hopes because of how we met and everything, but this wasn’t meant to be,” Peter explained.

Despite some rather funky editing of Kelley during her last episode of The Bachelor, a lot of fans have praised her as one of their favorite contestants this winter. In fact, there seems to be a pretty solid group of The Bachelorette fans who think she should be chosen to hand out roses this spring.

Apparently, Peter agrees with those fans.

“Kelley would kill it. Kelley is so ready, Kelley is one of the smartest people I’ve met. [She has] such a strong presence,” The Bachelor star explained.

Peter admitted that he was uncertain about Kelley at first during The Bachelor. However, she apparently quickly put any doubts to rest and he believes she is at the right place in her life to tackle something like The Bachelorette.

“I definitely had questions at first if she was really ready and wanted this. I was wrong, she truly was. I think she can absolutely make an amazing [Bachelorette],” Peter shared.

Could Kelley become a frontrunner for The Bachelorette gig? It doesn’t seem impossible, even if it’s not necessarily probable. Usually, the lead comes from the top four contestants of the prior season. However, last year’s lead Hannah Brown was an exception, and she finished in the same spot during Colton Underwood’s season that Kelley did with Peter.

ABC has also had two other ladies who are attorneys in their everyday lives take on The Bachelorette. Both Andi Dorfman and Rachel Lindsay practiced law before they handed out roses. However, this isn’t a done deal by any means.

At this point, blogger Reality Steve doesn’t think ABC will choose Kelley. While he’s not ready to pinpoint any true frontrunners yet, he has said he doesn’t think any of Peter’s contestants will necessarily be right for the upcoming season.

Who will ABC choose to be The Bachelorette this spring? Could Kelley be the network’s pick? The Bachelor fans will probably find out during Peter’s finale and everybody will be curious to see what direction production goes in this case.