‘Playboy’ Model Tiffany Toth Looks Smoking Hot In Bikini While Splashing In The Ocean

Playboy model Tiffany Toth has an incredible body and she put it on display in her latest Instagram post on Wednesday. The update saw her looking smoking hot while she splashed around in the ocean while wearing a white bikini.

The beauty’s post consisted of three snapshots in which the waves crashed behind her. Her bikini top was a bandeau style that exposed plenty of cleavage. It featured a buckle that fastened in the middle of her breasts, calling even more attention to her ample chest. The bottoms were mid-rise style and also featured a buckle.

One snap captured Tiffany in water up to her calves as she held her hands close to her neck. Her hourglass shape and toned thighs were prominent as she walked toward the camera. Her hair was slicked back and she smiled while looking at the camera.

Another picture showed the stunner in the water as waves rolled in around her feet. She had a sultry expression on her face as she played with her hair, which was tossed over one shoulder. Her sun-kissed skin looked flawless in the outside light.

The remaining snapshot was taken at a closer angle to Tiffany. She held her hands over her head — a pose that gave her followers a tiny peek of underboob. The bombshell’s chiseled abs were on display as she stood with one leg in front of the other. Her toned thighs appeared to be wet from water as she stared at the camera.

In the caption, she referenced a Bond girl, which she could have easily passed for. She also credited the photographer for her creative efforts.

Many of her followers thought she looked sensational in the photos.

“O. M. G. An angel emerges from the water to grace us with her beauty and presence. This is truly exceptional!!” gushed one Instagram user.

“The most beautiful and lovely and sexy and attractive girl in the world,” said a second fan.

Some of Tiffany’s followers said they thought the close-up picture was particularly stunning.

“Shot 3 is a magazine cover for sure, iconic beauty!” a third admirer wrote.

“Beautiful Tiffany! Really like the third image,” commented a fourth follower.

Tiffany definitely knows how to work the camera and her Instagram page is filled with shots that show her looking incredible in a variety of outfits. Not too long ago, the model showcased her curves in a light pink teddy, which her fans loved.