‘Maxim’ Model Bri Teresi Lowers Jeans, Flashes Underwear In New Instagram Photo

Bri Teresi has been offering up treat after treat to her 775,000 Instagram fans this week, and her most recent post was no exception.

On Tuesday, February 11, the American Maxim model took to the popular social media platform to share a sweltering snapshot of herself half dressed, putting her killer curves in full evidence.

The photo showed Teresi lying on her back in an orange leather couch. The blond bombshell looked straight into the camera, which was positioned directly above her body. The pictured was captured in Hollywood in Los Angeles, California, as indicated by the geotag paired with the post.

Teresi rocked a mismatched two-piece underwear set. On her upper body, the California native had on a bra in a dark green color that accentuated her hazel eyes. The bra featured an underwire structure that pushed against Teresi’s chest, highlighting her ample cleavage. The top also included a set of adjustable straps that went over her shoulders.

The model teamed her bra with a pair of black underwear bottoms by Calvin Klein, whose logo was printed across its white waistband. The bottoms sat low on Teresi’s frame, showcasing her slender midsection and toned abs and obliques.

Only the top part of the underwear bottoms were visible in the shot. This is because Teresi wore a pair of denim bottoms over her underwear, though she left it completely unbuttoned and half lowered onto her hips, exposing her Calvins.

Teresi wore her blond tresses pulled up in a stylish top bun. For the photo, the model took both of her hands to her hair, as if she were tying up her knot when the moment was captured. The stunner shot a fierce gaze at the onlooker with her lips parted in a seductive manner.

The model rocked black liner perfectly applied to her upper lids, giving her a cat-eye. Her fierce, strong brows also added extra depth to Teresi’s gaze.

The sultry photo was shot by photographer Jeremy Lee, according to the tag. Lee has worked with Teresi several times before, as those who follow her might remember.

In under a day of being posted, the photo has garnered more than 22,000 likes and upwards of 490 comments, proving to be a hit with her fans. Users of the social media app flocked to the comments section to express their admiration for Teresi, showering her with compliments.

“So fire mama,” one user replied, adding a couple of fire emoji at the end of the comment.

“Love this one,” wrote another fan.