‘Boy Meets World’ Star Maitland Ward Sizzles In Skintight Black Top, Teases Special Weekend

Maitland Ward stunned in a tight top for a brand new Instagram selfie. The former Boy Meets World star published the shot to her feed on Tuesday.

In the sexy snap, Maitland looked smoking hot as she posed with one hand behind her tilted head, and a flirty smile on her face.

The actress flaunted her toned arms and massive cleavage in the form-fitting black tank top. Maitland had her long, red hair parted to the side and styled in soft curls that fell over her shoulders. The actress appeared to pose for the photo in a car with beige interior.

In the caption of the snap, she revealed that she recently had her hair done, and even teased a special weekend of filming with an adult entertainment company. As many fans already know, Maitland has started a new career in adult films, and has been piling up awards for her work.

Maitland also opted for a full face of makeup in the photo. The glam look consisted of sculpted eyebrows, thick lashes, and bright eyes. She completed the style with a shimmering highlighter on her forehead, nose, and under her eyes, as well as pink blush on her cheekbones, and a light pink gloss on her full lips.

Meanwhile, many of Maitland’s over 1.2 million followers made short work of showing their support for the photo. The pic garnered more than 45,000 likes and over 470 comments in less than 24 hours after it was shared to her account.

“You’re such a stunner! Gorgeous eyes and eyebrows,” one of Maitland’s fans remarked in the comments section.

“Those eyes, deep, rich, penetrating!!!! You could just fall in love with Maitland Ward just by staring into those beautiful magical eyes,” remarked another adoring fan.

“Good Night Maitland. Your Beauty captivates my heart my Love,” a third social media user wrote.

“You look Radiant! Those captivating blue are absolutely magnetic,” a fourth person quipped.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the actress doesn’t appear to have any qualms about showcasing her hourglass figure on social media. Just last week, Maitland shared a racy snap of herself rocking some high-waisted blue lace panties and a matching bra.

Those selfies gave fans a peek at Maitland’s tiny waist, flat tummy, curvy hips, and legs as she held up her phone to snap the sexy bathroom mirror pics.

Those photos also proved to be very popular among Maitland Ward’s followers. The snaps have racked up more than 61,000 likes and over 600 comments to date.