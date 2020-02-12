Emily Ratajkowski Flaunts Incredible Bikini Body On The Beach In Sizzling New Video

Emily Ratajkowski is back in a bikini on Instagram, much to the delight of her fans.

On Wednesday, the brunette beauty brought some serious heat to her feed with a smoking hot new post that was an instant hit with her 25.4 million followers. The upload contained a short video of the model standing underneath the shade of a tall palm tree as she enjoyed a beautiful day on a secluded beach. In the caption of her post, she further delighted her audience by revealing that new pieces to her Inamorata Woman clothing line would be released later this week.

The ocean breeze whipped through the 28-year-old’s dark tresses as she stared down the camera with a sultry gaze. She looked absolutely incredible in an itty-bitty bikini — possibly one of her upcoming designs — that left very little to the imagination, driving her fans wild.

Emily sent pulses racing in the minuscule two-piece that did nothing but favors for her killer curves. The set boasted bright teal and lilac colors, and a unique, chain-and-cheetah-print pattern that was sure to have turned a few heads. Her swimwear included a halter-style top that showcased the babe’s toned arms and a plunging neckline that left an eyeful of cleavage well within eyesight. Its cups were tied together in a dainty bow right in the middle of her chest, drawing further attention to the busty display.

The catwalk queen also sported a pair of matching bikini bottoms that were equally-as risque, if not more. The garment covered only what was necessary, and teased a glimpse of Emily’s toned legs before the camera zoomed in to her upper body. It also featured a curved waistband that was pulled high up on her hips, accentuating her flat midsection and slender frame.

To accessorize her barely-there look, Emily added a thin chain necklace and gold earrings that added just the right amount of bling. She also opted to go makeup-free for her relaxing beach day, allowing her natural beauty and striking features to shine.

Unsurprisingly, the social media sensation’s latest Instagram post was a huge hit with fans. As of this writing, the video has been viewed over one million times and has racked up more than 387,000 likes after just 45 minutes of going live to the platform. Hundreds of fans took their admiration a step further and flocked to the comments section of the post as well, many with compliments for Emily’s jaw-dropping display.

“So beautiful and so wonderful,” one person wrote.

“You’re just perfect,” said another.

“You are a goddess,” commented a third.

Others expressed their excitement for the new additions to the model’s clothing line.

Emily often dazzles her fans by wearing pieces of her own design. In fact, the bombshell created her own look for the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar’s party over the weekend, which included a bandeau top and matching skirt. She took to her Instagram page to show off that ensemble as well, which earned over 1.2 million likes.