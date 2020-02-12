Sophie Turner Is Pregnant, Expecting First Child With Joe Jonas

Congratulations are in order for Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas as the couple is expecting their first child.

The Game of Thrones alum is pregnant less than one year after marrying the Jonas Brothers bandmate. While the two haven’t officially announced their expectant bundle of joy on their own, multiple sources confirmed the news with Just Jared on Wednesday, February 12. The outlet reports that, for now, both Turner and Jonas are keeping the news to themselves and the people closest to them before making a public announcement online.

“The couple is keeping things very hush-hush but their friends and family are super excited for them,” one source shared about the couple’s news.

Fans of the couple have suspected that Turner may be expecting for quite some time. The actress has reportedly been seen wearing loose clothing over the past few weeks, which was the first sign that something was different. In her most recent Instagram post, she is seen kneeling in a comfy sweatshirt with Jonas right beside her. She was also seen wearing an oversized coat while she and Jonas had a date night out in London earlier this month. Turner is reportedly wearing larger clothes as she adapts to her pregnancy more.

“Sophie has decidedly been choosing outfits to wear on and off the carpet to accommodate her changing body,” a source confirmed.

Turner and Jonas have been together since 2016 and shocked their fans when they got married in a Las Vegas chapel back in May 2019. The surprise nuptials took place after the Billboard Music Awards that year and was attended by Jonas’ brothers, Kevin and Joe and their wives. Eight weeks later, the couple had their official wedding in Avignon, France.

Shortly after their wedding, Hollywood Life reported that Turner and Jonas were focusing on their careers before starting a family. At the time, Turner was reportedly looking for more roles outside of GOT, while Jonas was focused on the Jonas Brothers’ comeback tour.

“They both think it would be really cool to start early next year and the thought hasn’t escaped them that they could start and try to get pregnant when the tour ends [in Europe],” a source told the outlet at the time.

The new baby will make Jonas the second member of his famous boy band to become a father. While all of the JoBros are currently married, only Kevin and his wife Danielle have children- Alena Rose, 6 and Valentina Angelina, 3.

Reps for both Turner and Jonas were reportedly contacted but declined to speak on the personal matter.