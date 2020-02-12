Tinashe Shows Off Abs At Christian Cowan F/W 2020 Show For New York Fashion Week

Tinashe is shining once more at New York Fashion Week, this time at Christian Cowan’s Fall Winter 2020 show on Tuesday, as reported by the Daily Mail.

The 27-year-old R&B singer has been a front-row staple throughout New York Fashion Week 2020, which is considered the social highlight of the season for the Big Apple.

The “2 On” singer lit up the young British designer’s front row in a purple and silver crop top, which allowed the stunner to flaunt her chiseled abs, and a matching mini skirt.

The multicolor two-piece shone under the stage lights in waves of white, purple and silver and comprised of thousands of collar strays, the Daily Mail reported.

The top, which was long-sleeved, was a good choice for the singer to tackle the New York City winter, but still keep it flirty and fun. While the mini skirt did not fall short in displaying the songstress’ long, toned legs.

The two-piece was complimented perfectly by the “All Hands On Deck” singer’s interesting choice in silver stilettos, which sported metallic watch bands for straps.

The “Like I Used To” singer finished the look off with a red-lip and long pink nails. She rocked her long hair in a half-braided, half-straight style, as she has been doing most of the week.

She spent time after the show mingling with the man-of-the-hour, who rocked a black baseball cap, a matching black T-shirt, rippling gold and black pants, and chunky black boots.

Michael Loccisano / Getty Images

The singer has been wowing in her outfits throughout much of New York Fashion Week.

She turned heads while sitting front-row at the Libertine show on Monday with an emerald green avant-garde suit which resembled a sexy silk night-gown and flashed her black bra. The singer completed the look with meticulously designed black stick-on eye makeup that drew further attention to her gorgeous cheekbones.

She also made headlines two nights prior at the Laquan Smith show for wearing a fabulous skin-tight leopard bodysuit, which hugged every aspect of her body and left little to the imagination, as previously reported by The Inquisitr.

Other celebrities that attended Cowan’s show include Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Lisa Rinna and her two daughters (Delilah and Amelia), singer Jillian Hervey, who was seated next to Tinashe in the front-row, Korean designer and musical artist MLMA, and Danielle Jonas.

New York Fashion Week, which began on February 4 and ends February 12, is the first of the “big four” cities to kick off the annual fashion event. The other three cities include London, Milan and Paris.