Aubrey O’Day Shows Off Cleavage In Pink Bra In Princess-Themed Outfit For 36th Birthday

Aubrey O’Day’s 36th birthday was yesterday, and she commemorated the special occasion on her Instagram page with an eye-catching new snap. The singer rocked an all-pink outfit, which included a light pink bra as she flaunted her cleavage in a princess-themed outfit.

The stunner paired her bra with an extremely voluminous and hot pink tulle skirt with the Moschino name visible on her midriff. It was hard to tell whether the name was a separate belt or part of the skirt.

Aubrey completed her look with an elaborate manicure that featured large bedazzled red hearts that were placed on each nail and a pair of clear sparkling sandals.

Plus, her makeup application added to the glam vibe and included purple eye shadow, mascara, dark liner, and glossy lipstick. She wore her hair down in a middle part and her long wavy locks were brushed in front of both her shoulders, with a stray piece falling horizontally across the top of her chest.

The beauty sat on an elaborate chair for the shot, placing her left knee out of her skirt to show off her leg while extending her right leg out to the side. She placed her left hand by her thigh and held a doll with her other hand that appeared to be wearing a similar outfit.

The backdrop matched her theme perfectly and included a fuzzy wall with crown decor mounted on it, including a neon sign that glowed to her right. Plus, a couple of dogs sat on a pillow by Aubrey’s foot, and they appeared to have pink fur and accessories. There was also a fuzzy rug on the floor that completed the scene.

Her followers took to the comments section to discuss the new share.

“Best friend out here the pinkiest Pink! SIS. Stop stepping on my throat. Thanks,” joked an admirer.

“Omg another one of my faves bday today,” declared a second social media user.

“There she iiiiis!! happy birthday my soul twin, iiiii f*cking love you SOOO much!!” gushed a supporter.

“We have the same birthday fellow Aquarian #rebelatheart,” wrote a fan.

In addition, the bombshell flaunted her cleavage in another photo from January 16. She rocked a white top with a plunge neckline that she tucked into her high-waisted lace bottoms. Aubrey added even more pizzazz to her look with a neon yellow wig and cut the right side of her locks in multiple blunt cuts. She posed with her arms out to the sides and gave a sultry look for the shot.