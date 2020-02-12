Janet Jackson Surprises Co-Hosts & Audience On ‘The View’ & Gives Away Free Tour Tickets

Since the announcement of her new album and world tour, Janet Jackson has been making appearances on television in the U.S. this week.

Today, the music icon surprised the co-hosts on The View — Whoopi Goldberg, Sunny Hostin, Meghan McCain, and Joy Behar — and the entire audience by walking onto the set mid-episode.

Whoopi was talking with her other panelists and music started playing all of a sudden. Jackson walked out to her hit single “Escapade” and shocked everyone in the room.

The “That’s the Way Love Goes” hitmaker waved to the four co-hosts and flashed a huge smile. The living legend looked very happy to be on the show and was clearly glowing. Jackson immediately hugged Whoopi first and went by everyone else at the desk one-by-one. She returned back to Whoopi and gave her another hug.

The whole room was on their feet and couldn’t stop cheering the groundbreaking performer. Jackson waved at the audience and couldn’t stop smiling.

The “What Have You Done For Me Lately” chart-topper explained that she was on her way to the studio to finish working on her forthcoming LP and revealed that she was talking in the car to her assistant about Whoopi.

She remembered that Whoopi wanted to attend her last tour but was unable to because she was in the hospital and couldn’t make it. So because of that, Jackson handed over Whoopi tickets to her new world tour titled “Black Diamond.”

However, that wasn’t all, the entertainer also gifted the rest of the co-hosts and everyone in the audience tickets to one of the upcoming shows.

JANET'S SUPER SURPRISE!???? See the one and only @JanetJackson surprise @TheView co-hosts and our audience with tickets to her #BlackDiamond world tour! https://t.co/f8u2wbJuik pic.twitter.com/QrzSTpDrVt — The View (@TheView) February 12, 2020

Unsurprisingly, the crowd screamed with excitement and couldn’t stop clapping.

Whoopi joked that she was “mad as hell” when she couldn’t attend the previous concert and looked very pleased to be able to see her new tour.

Jackson stunned in an all-black ensemble which looked incredible on her. The “Together Again” songstress wore an oversized fur coat and a turtleneck jumper while sporting long dark braids in a ponytail. She rocked glittery eyeshadow, a glossy lip and accessorized herself with rectangular dangling earrings.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Jackson’s new world tour will be titled after her upcoming studio album, Black Diamond. The first date will kick off on June 24 in Miami, Florida, and will continue across North America until August. The show will feature her new music and a special performance of her iconic Rhythm Nation album.

Europe and additional continents are to be announced soon.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Thursday, February 13.