Curvy Model Iskra Lawrence Flaunts Baby Bump In Sexy Lingerie

Curvy model Iskra Lawrence might be pregnant, but she has not let that stop her from flaunting her curves in sexy lingerie. The beauty’s latest Instagram post saw her looking fabulous in a set of hot pink lingerie.

Iskra’s update was a collection of four snapshots that showed her in the revealing number. The bra was made of pink lace and showed plenty of cleavage. The panties were a matching pink color that looked to made of cotton.

The blond bombshell was standing in her loving room. The photos captured the front of Iskra’s body from the top of her thighs up. The images were all similar, with her pose being slightly different in each of them.

One photo showed the stunner cradling her bare belly — which had stretch marks — in her hands while she smiled for the camera. Another picture showed her standing with one hip cocked to the side. Yet another snap showed her with her hands near her hips. The remaining image captured Iskra as posed for the camera with her hands at her side, showing off her belly.

Iskra’s golden hair was parted on the side and fell in loose waves over her shoulders. Her makeup included a light coat of mascara, blush on her cheeks and a rose shade on her lips. She also wore a pale pink polish on her nails. The stunner accessorized with stud earrings and dainty necklaces.

The post was a smash hit, garnering over 65,000 likes within an hour of going live.

In the caption, the mother-to-be told her followers that she was in her seventh month of pregnancy. She also said that her lingerie came from fashion brand Aerie.

Many of the beauty’s fans gushed over how pretty she looked.

“Literally the most beautiful pregnant woman alive how is that even possible,” one admirer wrote.

“congratulations & you are so beautiful! Watching your life journey the past few years has been inspiring. Thank you for sharing,” said a second follower.

“This set is stunning Iskra, you look like such a goddess!” a third commenter gushed.

“You’re absolutely glowing! You’re going to be a beautiful momma,” a fourth fan told her.

The body positive model has been open about her pregnancy on social media and has shared several updates that show her at different stages throughout the process. Not too long ago, she shared a snap of her baby bump while wearing a set of black underwear.