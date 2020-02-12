Alexa Dellanos Flaunts Cleavage In Busty Close-Up Selfie Snapped In Her Car: ‘Ride With Me’

Alexa Dellanos put her busty assets front and center in a new close-up selfie shared with fans on Wednesday. The buxom babe slipped into a low-cut, navy blue top that perfectly showcased her ample cleavage, and put on an enticing display while posing in her car. The 24-year-old hottie leaned back on the bright-red leather seat, sultrily lifting one hand to her head as she looked directly into the camera with a longing gaze. The vividly-colored interior added a strong contrast to her dark-toned top, ensuring that everyone’s attention was fixed on the skimpy item — and, implicitly, on her shapely chest.

The Instagram sensation flaunted her bodacious bosom in the teeny top, which was a ribbed design that only seemed to enhance her voluptuous form. The garment boasted a deep-cut, v-shaped neckline that bared a substantial amount of skin, treating followers to an eyeful of curves. Her golden locks fell over her shoulders and framed her decolletage, with several strands fanning over her generous bust. The detail added a bit of mystery to the seductive look, teasing fans as it concealed part of her plentiful assets.

Alexa topped off her look with a trendy pair of dark, cat eye sunglasses, which rested high on her head. This allowed the model to show off her glam, which was just as eye-catching as her revealing attire. The blond bombshell rocked a pearly pink lipstick that gave a sexy shine to her plump lips. She wore a subtle gray eyeliner that beautifully highlighted her deep brown eyes, and further accentuated her stirring gaze with a pair of curled faux eyelashes. Her makeup was complete with a touch of luminizer.

The Instagram star invited fans along for the ride with a playful caption that brought followers to the comments section by the masses.

“Okay but I will drive coz you drive me crazy,” wrote one of Alexa’s devotees, adding a cheeky emoji of a squinting face with its tongue out.

Another Instagrammer showed a bit more restraint, so as not to upset the model’s boyfriend, graffiti artist Alex Monopoly.

“Would love to but I’m sure @alecmonopoly will mind,” they wrote, ending with a bowing-man emoji.

Others took the opportunity to gush over the bombshell’s beauty, showering the gorgeous blonde with praise.

“Your eyes are so so so beautiful!!!” commented a third follower, leaving a heart-eyes emoji at the end of their post.

One fan was particularly inspired by the stunning selfie, and penned a longer message quoting Guns N’ Roses’ “Paradise City.”

“TAKE ME DOWN TO THE PARADISE CITY WHERE THE GRASS IS GREEN AND THE GIRLS ARE PRETTY…,” they wrote in all caps, trailed by a pair of drooling-face emoji.