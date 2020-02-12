Amber Rose Flaunts New Face Tattoo As She Rocks Red Satin Robe: ‘Beauty Is Not What’s On The Outside’

Amber Rose showed off her new face tattoo in the latest photo on her Instagram page. In the shared snapshot, the mother of two flaunted the ink near the hairline on her forehead as she rocked a short red satin rob in a bedroom. The sultry garment was tied around her waist, which exposed some of her cleavage and her red lacy bra. Amber leaned back in her seat as she posed and seductively raised one leg, revealing a lot of exposed skin. She paired the look with a heavy chain necklace, a sparkly nose ring, and earrings.

Although the full tattoo is obscured by the angle of her head, Page Six notes that the elaborately inked text spells out the nicknames of both of her sons, Bash and Slash.

In the caption, Amber seemed to clap back at commenters who have criticized the placement of her tattoo. She declared that internal beauty is what’s most important, specifically the beauty “inside of my p*ssy and inside of my heart.” She later added three smiling-face emoji to her caption.

The photo accumulated close to 100,000 likes in an hour and more than 2,000 Instagram users have commented on it so far. In those comments, some fans agreed with Amber’s cheeky comment.

“Yasssss the inside ALWAYS MATTERS MOST,” one person wrote.

Others seemed to dislike her forehead tattoo.

“Lord let this be one of those temporary tattoos,” another Instagram user added.

“That head tattoo ain’t it g,” a third commented.

‘That has got to be the dumbest tattoo placement ever. Like why” a fourth wrote. “I mean. come on, your not a rapper”

In a subsequent Instagram post, Amber directly responded to critics who have said that she ruined her pretty face by getting the face tattoo.

“For the people who are telling me that I’m too pretty for a face tat are the same people who would tell me that I was “too pretty” even if they thought I was ugly,” read the text in the image.

The recent Instagram photo of Amber in the red robe isn’t the first one in which she shows off her new ink. In a previous photo series, she flaunted the multiple tattoos on her arms as well while wearing a gray tank cleavage-baring tank top. In her caption, Amber quipped that she looked like a Barbie doll whose owner had doodled on its skin. The photos have been liked by close to 350,000 Instagram users since its upload.