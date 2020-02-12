Cuban Bombshell Cindy Prado Goes Braless In Two-Piece Set For Sultry New Instagram Update

Cindy Prado is leaving little to the imagination in another stunning series of photos that were added to her social media feed. As those who follow the Cuban-born beauty on the platform know, Prado has never been shy when it comes to flaunting her well-known figure in a wide-array of NSFW outfits that include plenty of bikinis. In the most recent post, the model looked dressed to impress in a revealing ensemble.

In the caption of the shot, she geo-tagged her location in Miami, Florida. Instead of just sharing one new photo for fans, the model opted to share 5 new photos while clad in the same hot outfit. In the first image in the deck, the model appeared front and center, posing in front of a pool with a beautiful body of water just behind it. Prado rocked a two-piece set that included a cropped white cardigan and a matching skirt. She let it all hang out, going braless under the top and showing off her toned and tanned legs.

The model looked flawless, wearing her long locks down and slightly waved in addition to a stunning application of makeup that included eyeliner, mascara, blush, and highlighter. To accessorize the ensemble, the model added a pair of white boots, a white purse, and a dainty gold necklace. The next few images in the series showed the bombshell in the same outfit but striking slightly different poses in each one.

In the caption of the post, Prado tagged Meshki, noting that she loves this piece from their collection. The share has only been live for a few short minutes but it’s already amassed over 2,000 likes in addition to well over 50 comments — a number that continues to climb. While many Instagrammers commented on the shot to let her know that she looks amazing, countless others raved over her figure. A few more dropped a line to let Prado know that they wanted to purchase the same outfit.

“It looks beautiful on you,” one fan gushed, adding a heart-eye emoji to the end of their comment.

“Drop dead gorgeous. You are a dream,” another Instagram user raved.

“You are such a hot babe,” a third chimed in with a flame emoji.

Previously, The Inquisitr shard that Prado sizzled in another fashionable look in Miami. In that particular image, the model teased fans as she playfully unbuttoned the first few buttons on her white shirt while exposing a hint of her tanned cleavage as well. That post also earned rave reviews.