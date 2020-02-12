‘Sports Illustrated’ Model Haley Kalil Flaunts Toned Backside In Thong Bathing Suit

Sports Illustrated model Haley Kalil flaunted her toned backside in a thong bathing suit for a new Instagram share. The stunning raven-haired beauty posted the pic as a way to envision summer during the coldest days of the months.

In the sultry pic, Haley is seen wearing a see-through bathing suit on the beach at an unknown location. She did note in the caption that the image corresponded with the photos taken for the publication of the annual Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue, which will hit newsstands in May.

The image shows the stunning model holding her long locks away from the base of her neck with both hands and remarking that the publication of the issue “can’t come soon enough.”

She is smiling brightly in the image. Haley’s face is turned to the side, and she appears to be looking out either over at the crashing waves or perhaps even those surrounding her, who worked with the photographer in order to capture the stunning shot.

The candy-colored garment barely provides enough coverage to be worn outside. The front is see-through, despite its many color tones of yellow, pink, purple, blue and green. While it is unclear of how the front of the suit is cut, one can see that it is cut high on the hips from the angle of the photo Haley shared to the social media site.

The back style of the suit is also high-cut, which lends itself to the wearer showing off a long and lean leg.

A triangle of material lands at the small of Haley’s back just above her buttocks. The back of the suit appears to have a racer-back style.

Haley’s deep, caramel-colored tan is stunning against the backdrop of the sandy beach where the photo was shot. The clear blue water with white caps is seen crashing against a rock formation in the distance.

Fans of the model’s work flooded the comments section of the post with appreciation and love for the sexy image and they looked forward to the upcoming issue of the Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue.

“What is there to say except Bootylicious?” said one follower and fan of Haley’s, followed by three fire emojis.

“Sunny, Salty, Sandy, Sexy and HOT!” remarked a second fan of the model, who regularly uses the social media site to share both sassy and everyday images of her life and work in the fashion industry.

“It doesn’t get any better than that…Wow!” noted a third fan and follower of the red-haired stunner.