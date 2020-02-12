Kourtney Kardashian Says That Sister Khloe ‘Ditched’ Her During An Oscars Party

Kourtney Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian recently had a social media battle following their appearance at several Oscars afterparties.

The Kourtney and Khloe Take Miami alums two of several celebrities that attended the annual parties on Sunday, February 9. The sisters attended the events with their other sisters, Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner. The Inquisitr previously reported that Jenner’s ex and baby daddy Travis Scott was also in attendance.

During their night out, it appeared that the E! stars enjoyed their night out on the town together. However, Peoplereports that Kourtney wasn’t as happy as she seemed. The Poosh founder posted several pictures from her night out with Khloe. Both Kourt and Khloe looked dazzling in their party gowns, with Kourtney wearing a silver sparkly gown with no straps and Khloe wearing a body-hugging off-the-shoulder number. In her post, she tagged Khloe along with hair guru César DeLeön Ramirêz, makeup artist Wendi Miyake and stylist Dani Michelle in the pictures for putting her look together. Kourtney then captioned the photo and let her millions of Instagram followers know that her sister wasn’t her plus one for the entire night.

“Date night, even though she ditched me halfway through,” Kourtney wrote under the Instagram slideshow.

Khloe then proceeded to escalate the drama in Kourtney’s comments section. The Good American CEO called her older sister a “gluten fraud” upon seeing Kourtney’s caption. The accusation could’ve been linked to the fact that Kourtney, who has been vocal about her passion for healthy eating, was seen snacking on King’s Hawaiian rolls in the family’s limo while they were on their way to the Oscars parties. She also informed her sister that she’s “still not feeling you,” which could possibly be why she left her at some point in the night.

The posts seemed to be lighthearted and an extension of the sisters’ night out together. The post came one day after Khloe accused Kourtney of ruining her night and sharing on Twitter that she and Kylie should’ve left the mother of three at home.

“Ugh why did @KylieJenner and I allow @kourtneykardash to ruin our night last night? Ugh,” Khloe tweeted on Monday, February 10.

The sisters’ social media exchange and outing come months after Kourtney shared that she would be taking a break from Keeping Up with the Kardashians in its upcoming seasons. She said at the time that she wanted to focus more on being a mother to her kids and felt it was right to not be as open about her personal life as she has been since the show launched in 2007.