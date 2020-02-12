Meghan Markle Reportedly Pressuring Prince Harry To Lose Weight And Hit The Gym To Prep For Hollywood

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry may be living a more relaxed life in Canada after stepping back from their royal duties, but the former actress isn’t about to let her and her husband get soft. Reportedly, Meghan is pushing Harry to drop a few pounds and get in shape so that they can be ready for Hollywood.

The couple is reportedly planning on spending some time in Los Angeles this year. Radar Online reports that the former Duchess of Sussex wants her and Harry to spend the coming summer hanging out with her Hollywood friends, and she wants the two of them to look good while doing it.

“Jen [Aniston] will be up in Canada by June or July to start filming, all being well, plus there will be plenty of opportunity for them to hang out in LA once Meghan and Harry are in town,” an insider revealed.

Meghan apparently is concerned that Harry isn’t looking as good as he used to after packing on a few post-Megxit pounds.

“He’s gained a few pounds lately, especially around the face, and Meg’s ordered him to sort it out,” an insider said. “That means getting back to the gym, cutting back on carbs and teaming up with a trainer every other day at the very least.”

While the couple intends to split their time between the U.K. and North America, Meghan knows that it’s important that they look the part when hanging out with the A-listers in Hollywood.

That means not only working on his body, but apparently his wardrobe as well. The insider noted that Meghan wants them to both look good if they sit down to dinner with someone like George Clooney, so she wants to make his wardrobe a bit more modern.

“Meghan’s organizing it all and Harry’s taking her direction,” the source revealed.

The couple has reportedly been looking for a place in Los Angeles that would enable her to take meetings with Hollywood producers and to entertain their friends when they’re in town. As The Inquisitr previously reported, a source said that because Meghan’s mother Doria Ragland and many of her friends live in the city, they want to be able to have a home base there.

For now, some of Meghan’s Hollywood friends have been visiting the couple in Vancouver, where the group likes to cook, do yoga, and go for walks in the woods with baby Archie and their dogs.