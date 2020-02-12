Nicaraguan Fitness Model Dolly Castro Flaunts Hourglass Figure In Sexy Workout Attire

Dolly Castro is sizzling in another red-hot update that was added to her popular social media feed. As fans who follow the brunette beauty on Instagram know, Castro regularly promotes a variety of workout powders and drinks, and her most recent share was no exception. This time, the beauty looked dress to impress in another skimpy workout ensemble.

In the shot, the Nicaraguan bombshell appeared front and center, posing in an Infinite Training Systems gym. She was all smiles for the photo op, wearing her long, dark locks down and waved in addition to a beautiful application of makeup that included eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, and matte lipstick. The stunner added an Apple watch on her wrist while holding a container of 1st Phorm glutamine in her hand.

Castro flaunted her curvy figure in a revealing workout outfit that included a gray crop top with the 1st Phorm logo on it and a pair of high-waisted black leggings. She flashed a hint of her taut tummy and also showcased her ripped arms. In the caption of the post, she urged her fans to check out the company and explained some of the benefits of the Phormula-1 shake.

The post has only been live on her page for a few short hours, but it’s already earned her a ton of attention from fans with over 24,000 likes in addition to more than 200 comments. Some social media users took to the shot to let her know that she looks stunning while countless others raved over her figure. A few more flooded the comments section with emoji rather than words. Most of the comments were in English, but a number of Instagrammers also expressed their opinions in Spanish.

“Always sporty, you rock the gym,” one fan raved, adding a flexing arm emoji to the end of their comment.

“Looking amazing usual. I am your biggest fan and I love you,” a second Instagrammer wrote in addition to a few clapping hands emoji.

“You have such a beautiful smile,” one more admirer gushed.

This is not the first time in recent weeks that the smokeshow has sizzled in a NSFW outfit. Previously, The Inquisitr reported that Castro was dressed to impress in a sexy, two-piece set that included a long-sleeved, black crop top and a pair of matching leggings. Once again, she flashed her taut tummy for the camera, and it comes as no surprise that the post garnered over 40,000 likes.