Ana Cheri Shows Off Killer Curves In Sheer Lingerie Set: ‘Aggressively Delicate’

Ana Cheri showed off her “aggressively delicate” side in a sultry new post on Instagram. In a photo on her feed, the fitness guru rocked an all-lace, sheer lingerie set that left little to the imagination and flaunted the progress she’s made on her body.

The photo showed Ana sitting at the edge of a white bed. In the background, a closed window and door could be seen, as well as a green plant. Ana looked fiercer than ever her black and red, three-piece lingerie set, which did nothing but favors for her stunning curves.

Ana’s look included a demi-cut, black bra with red detailing that just barely contained her busty chest, as her ample cleavage spilled out. The bra did little to cover anything, though, as the black lace was completely sheer and hugged the model’s bust closely.

Ana’s killer abs were on full display between the bra and a matching, scalloped and lacy garter, which drew attention to the babe’s hourglass figure. The garter straps loosely hung around Ana’s waist.

The third component to the look was a tiny, black and red thong, which covered only what was necessary with a triangular piece of fabric. The sides of the thong came up high on her hips to further accentuate her curves. In addition, Ana’s shapely thighs were fully exposed.

The babe accessorized her look with a dainty, silver choker necklace. She also rocked a full face of makeup, including expertly contoured cheekbones, bright highlighter, pink blush, dark eyeliner, and a pink-red gloss on her full lips. Ana’s long, brown hair fell over her shoulders in sleek, straight strands.

Ana posed with her legs together and her arms resting on the bed at her sides. She sat up straight and puffed out her chest, which accentuated her figure and showed off more cleavage. The model kept a straight face as she shot a piercing gaze at the camera.

Ana’s post garnered more than 57,000 likes and just over 650 comments in under half an hour, proving to be a hit with her fans. Many of the model’s followers left praise for her flawless physique in the comments section.

“Honestly wow, just stunning,” one fan said with black hearts.

“You should be awarded with the best figure in the world,” another fan added.

“Nice abs.. Hardwork paying off… Keep it up!” a third follower wrote.

Ana’s hard work certainly does show in her lingerie and swimwear looks. Earlier this week, she strutted her stuff on the beach in a bright pink bikini, which her fans loved.