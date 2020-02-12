Kelly Rowland Stuns In Cut-Out Crop Top & Skort For 39th Birthday

Kelly Rowland celebrated her 39th birthday yesterday and shared a stunning set of images of herself to Instagram.

The “When Love Takes Over” chart-topper stunned in a matching two-piece that looked incredible on the Destiny’s Child member. Rowland rocked a short-sleeved cut-out cropped top that had huge shoulder pads. The black number displayed her midriff and decolletage which she accessorized with a small silver necklace. She rocked a mini skort that boasted how incredible and golden her legs are.

Rowland paired the look with white heels and owned her dark long locks in braids. The “Down For Whatever” hitmaker opted for half her hair up in a high pun and left the rest down.

In the first Instagram pic, Rowland uploaded a landscape image. She posed in front of a plain white backdrop and was positioned slightly over to the right. The “Lay It On Me” songstress was photographed from head-to-toe and looked super fierce. Rowland placed one hand on her hip and the other beside her. She parted her legs and looked directly at the camera lens with a strong expression.

In the next slide, she was captured in a portrait shot in front of the same white backdrop. Rowland faced the camera and parted her lips. She placed both hands beside her and raised an eyebrow. The “Kisses Down Low” entertainer tilted her head slightly and made everything look effortless.

For her caption, she hashtagged her age, 39.

According to Famous Birthdays, Rowland is the 11th most famous person born on February 11 and the fourth most famous Kelly.

In the span of one day, her post racked up more than 271,000 likes and over 8,400 comments, proving to be popular with her 9.8 million followers.

“If this is 39 then I can’t wait. Happy Birthday Queen Kelly! WE LOVE YOU!” one user wrote.

“BODY AND FACE, COME THROUGH!!!” another shared passionately in capital letters.

“39 never looked so good. Beautiful as usual!” a third fan remarked.

“Goodness f**king gracious!!!! You LITERALLY look like an Egyptian Queen,” a fourth admirer commented.

Rowland is no stranger to sending fans into a meltdown over her Instagram photos. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she showed off her toned physique in a sports bra and leggings in front of a neutral wall that had a bit of texture. Rowland posed barefoot and accessorized herself with a few bracelets. The “Can’t Nobody” songstress has been working on several collaborations with Kate Hudson’s activewear brand, Fabletics, and likes to model the garments that are available to purchase.