‘Playboy’ Smokeshow Brennah Black Leaves Virtually Nothing To The Imagination In Sheer Bodysuit

Brennah Black’s most recent social media share is causing quite a stir among her fans. As those who follow the blond bombshell on Instagram know, Black has never been shy when it comes to flaunting her gorgeous figure in a wide range of revealing outfits that include lingerie, bikinis, and plenty of other NSFW ensembles. In the latest post added to her feed, the model stunned in three new photos.

In the caption of the post, she geotagged her location by asking fans what’s on their minds. In the first photo, she struck a pose in an undisclosed bathroom, facing her backside to the camera while clad in a sheer black bodysuit that was tucked into her derriere. Black looked stunning, wearing her long, blond locks down and curled in addition to a beautiful application of makeup that included eyeliner, mascara, blush, and bright red lipstick.

The second photo in the deck was just as revealing as the first with the Playboy smokeshow posing at a side angle and tugging at her bodysuit. For this image, her whole chest was on display as well as her fit legs. The last image in the series was probably the hottest with the bombshell facing her front side toward the camera and exposing her chest through the sheer outfit once again.

The update has only been live on her page for a short time, but it’s already earning plenty of attention. In addition to well over 4,000 likes, the post has also amassed an impressive 290 comments and that figure only continues to climb. Some of the model’s fans chimed in to let Black know that she looks gorgeous while countless others raved over her figure. A few more answered the question that was posed in the caption — which photo is best?

“Beautiful pics and good morning to you,” one fan raved, adding a single angel emoji to the end of their comment.

“I love the way you are looking back in one and the rest are just flawless,” a second follower gushed in addition to a series of emoji.

“Good Morning! I love them all,” one more raved.

Previously, The Inquisitr shared that Black sizzled in another NSFW outfit as she slipped into something that was equally revealing. Black looked absolutely sizzling in a sheer white crop top that hit just below her chest while opting to go pantless, putting her taut tummy and toned legs on display. Like her most recent post, that one garnered rave reviews.