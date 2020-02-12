Katelyn Runck Sizzles In Unzipped, Black Swimwear On Instagram

Katelyn Runck turned up the heat on her Instagram feed on Tuesday with a new post. In a photo on her feed, the bombshell babe rocked a black, zippered one-piece that left very little to the imagination.

The photo showed Katelyn posing in front of a tan-colored wall outdoors. A few leaves from a bush could be seen in the corner of the photo. The evening sun appeared to be setting, as golden hour rays shined down on Katelyn and bounced off her radiant, glowing skin. She looked better than ever in her swimwear look, which did nothing but favors for her toned, tan body.

Katelyn’s one-piece featured a silver zipper than ran from the waist to the shoulders, though it was mostly unzipped to show off major skin underneath. The look hardly contained the model’s busty chest, as her ample cleavage spilled out at the center. In addition, a bit of sideboob was on show.

The tight-fitting swimwear hugged Katelyn’s flat tummy while a few folds in the fabric drew attention to her swim waist. The lower half of the suit featured high cuts that came up to her hips, further showing off her hourglass figure. In addition, the fitness guru’s shapely thighs and long legs were on full display.

Katelyn did not add any accessories to her skimpy outfit, but she did rock a full face of makeup. Her look included expertly contoured cheekbones, bright highlighter, thick, dark lashes, and an orange-pink gloss on her full lips. The model’s long, brown hair was pulled up into a messy bun on the top of her head, with a few strands left out to frame her face.

Katelyn posed in a power stance with her legs spread slightly and one hand on her hip. She cocked one hip to the side, which further accentuated her figure. With one hand in her hair, Katelyn looked off into the distance.

The post garnered more than 33,000 likes and just over 930 comments in under a day, proving to be a hit with her fans. Many of the model’s followers left praise for her flawless physique in the comments section.

“Pure fire. are you gonna shoot for Playboy someday???” one fan asked with fire emoji.

“Strong and beautiful are the first two words that come to mind,” another user added.

“Them thighs, man oh man what a sexy beast,” a third fan wrote.

Katelyn always seems to serve as a fitness inspiration for her fans. Earlier this week, she showed off her killer abs in a colorful workout set, which her followers loved.