Brazilian Smokeshow Natalia Garibotto Goes Braless In Sheer White Tank Top

The Miami model left little to the imagination in her revealing outfit.

On Tuesday, February 11, Brazilian model Natalia Garibotto shared a series of sizzling snaps with her 1.9 million Instagram followers. For her most recent share, the model rocked a braless look that drove her fans crazy.

The tantalizing two-photo update shows the stunner basking in the sun while inside a car. In the first image, she struck a seductive pose by lounging on the passenger seat as she looked straight into the camera. She slightly reclined the chair and sat casually, bringing one leg up to the seat. The 27-year-old altered her position for the following photo by raising her thigh further in the seat and placed her left hand up to her lips as she gazed directly into the camera. The photo session seemingly happened in a parking lot, as several cars as well as tall palm trees, were seen in the background.

Natalia pushed the boundaries of Instagram’s community guidelines regarding nudity by opting to go braless in a sheer white cropped tank top with a ribbed material. She also wore a pair of figure-hugging acid-washed jean shorts, leaving little to the imagination. The risque combo showcased her curvaceous body and toned midsection, much to the delight of her fans. Natalia accessorized the sultry look with a delicate choker necklace, a pair of hoop earrings, a couple of rings, and a gold bangle.

The blond bombshell wore her long hair up in a sleek high ponytail. Natalia wore a minimal amount of makeup, allowing her natural beauty to shine. The subtle application featured well-defined brows, eye shadow, contour, and voluminous lashes. Natalia completed her look by painting her freshly-manicured nails red.

In the caption, the Miami-based model revealed that her sexy top is from The Naked Tiger, an online fashion store based in Australia.

The latest share has racked up more than 120,000 likes and upwards of 1,100 comments within the first 21 hours of being live on the social media platform. Many of her fans flocked to the comments section to shower the beauty with compliments. While some followers simply left a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model, others were decidedly more vocal in their praise.

“The baddest in the game hands down,” one follower commented.

“Such a beautiful young lady. Keep up the great work!” another admirer wrote, adding three heart-eyes emoji at the end of the comment.

“Beautiful and stunning. You look hotter than the sun,” a third social media user chimed in.

“With that outfit, you can be anything you want,” a fourth Instagram fan added.