Dwyane Wade’s Son Shows Support For Transgender Sibling Zaya, Says ‘You’re My Best Friend’

Dwyane Wade‘s son, Zaire, has joined the family in showing public support and love for his sibling Zaya after it was announced she identifies as transgender. The 18-year-old made a touching post on Instagram that talked about the two growing up together, and how no matter what they will always be best friends.

Wade posted two adorable photos of him and his younger sibling to share with his 1.8 million followers. Both pictures are from when the two were little kids. The first photo is in the backseat of a car with Wade holding his younger sibling and giving a big ‘thumbs up’ along with flashing a giant smile. In the second photo a young Wade is seen kissing his sibling on the cheek with the duo wearing matching pajamas.

He included a lengthy caption along with the throwback photos. The budding basketball star mentions how he always wanted a baby brother, mostly because he was a lonely only child.

“Man, I remember bugging my mom as a kid telling her I wanted a brother so bad,” the teenager wrote.

It was not only the prospect of having “company” but having a younger person to look after that made him want a sibling. The Sierra Canyon point guard also revealed how close the two are.

“I have been blessed to have my best friend, Zaya with me for 12 years,” he touchingly added.

Wade says the two have been inseparable, and although they’ve had their ups and downs the one thing they would never do is abandon each other. The older brother goes on to say he would “lay [his] life down” to ensure his sibling’s happiness.

The 18-year-old’s statement closes with him sending love to his transgender sibling.

“I don’t care what they think Z, you are my best friend and I love you kid, and if it means anything, just know there’s no love lost on this side.”

Followers flooded the heartfelt post with positive comments.

“Respect brother,” wrote famed rapper, Cam’Ron.

“This is what unconditional love looks like,” said another follower along with praying hands emoji.

Wade’s post comes shortly after his father appeared on the Ellen DeGeneres Show and announced that Zaya came out as transgender to him and wife Gabrielle Union. The Miami Heat legend mentioned how “proud” he and Union were of the 12-year-old.

Later, the actress shared a “Meet Zaya” video on Instagram where the preteen discussed the importance of being your “true self.”