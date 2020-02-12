Savannah Chrisley Stuns In Low-Cut Sweetheart Top & Snakeskin Cardigan

Savannah Chrisley looked dressed to impress in the most recent update added to her wildly popular Instagram feed. As those who follow the blond bombshell on social media are well-aware, Chrisley has a keen fashion sense, and she’s not afraid to show it off in a wide variety of beautiful outfits. In the latest post shared for loyal followers, the blond beauty got all dolled up.

In the caption of the post, she did not specifically tag her location, but she appeared to be in her bathroom when she snapped a selfie. Chrisley looked picture-perfect in a tight black tank top that featured a sweetheart top, showing off plenty of cleavage for the camera. The reality star wore her shirt tucked into her pants and added a snakeskin-print cardigan on the top of her outfit. To dress things up a bit, she rocked some silver bracelets and a pair of diamond earrings.

Chrisley turned her head to the side for the pose, showing off her chic hairstyle, which was styled on top of her head. The social media sensation showcased her gorgeous features with a beautiful application of makeup that included eyeliner, mascara, blush, and highlighter. In the caption of the update, Chrisley plugged the Rampage Collection, telling fans that the clothing is great for a girls’ night out as well as a date night.

Since the post went live on her page, it’s earned a ton of attention from fans, racking up over 44,000 likes in addition to nearly 400 comments and that number continues to climb. Some of the beauty’s fans took to the photo to let her know that she looks amazing while countless others raved over her gorgeous figure. A few more were left speechless and commented with emoji rather than words.

“Love it all. The hair is so good,” one fan gushed, adding a single heart-eye emoji.

“You look amazing in your outfit,” another Instagram user raved in addition to a series of flame and heart emoji.

“Oh and YESSSSS! You look AMAZZZZZZZZZZING!” a third raved.

Previously, The Inquisitr shared that the smokeshow sizzled in another sexy look while she posed at the beach. In the colorful shot, the beauty flaunted her gorgeous figure in a tight black bikini that left little to the imagination, featuring a peek-a-boo top and offering great views of cleavage. She paired the sexy top with some skimpy bottoms and her toned and tanned abs looked nothing short of amazing. It comes as no surprise that the post also earned her a ton of attention from fans.