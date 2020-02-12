Adrienne Bailon Is Glowing In Skintight Snake-Print Top For Latest Fashion Post

Adrienne Bailon has updated fans with a new outfit post on Instagram and she looks nothing short of amazing.

The “No More (Baby I’ma Do It Right)” hitmaker stunned in a long-sleeved snake-print top that covered her neck. Bailon paired the ensemble with high-waisted ripped light blue jeans and white heels. She accessorized herself with numerous rings and small hoop earrings. The Cheetah Girl applied a coat of white nail polish and sported her light brown hair up in a ponytail. Bailon applied a glossy lip, black mascara, and eyeshadow for her most recent upload.

In the photos, the “Playas Gonna Play” songstress posed in front of a plain backdrop.

In the first shot, she was photographed from the thighs up. Bailon raised both hands and closed her eyes. The Latin entertainer flashed a smile and was clearly glowing in the image. She looked over to her right and gave fans a hint of her incredible side profile.

In the next slide, she was captured from the waist down. Bailon placed one hand in her pocket and the other beside her. She crossed her legs over and stood in front of a plank of what appeared to be concrete on the floor that had the show she presents, The Real, written across it.

Bailon let fans know who she was wearing in the images by crediting the designers in the tags. Her snake-print top is from Tiger Mist. her high-waisted jeans are from Levis and the heels are a Schutz design.

She also credited her fashion stylist, Grace Spann, hairstylist, Ray Christopher, and her own jewelry collection, XIXI, for helping her look glammed-up.

In the span of one day, her post racked up more than 75,000 likes and over 515 comments, proving to be a hit with her 4.8 million followers.

“Stunning!! Your outfits are always on point!!!” one user wrote.

“YOU ARE GLOWING HONEY,” another shared passionately in capital letters, adding the eye-heart face emoji.

“Ughhh you are so perfect,” a third fan remarked.

“You’re always killing it,” a fourth admirer commented.

In another outfit post, Bailon rocked a Fashion Nova ensemble. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the “Amigas Cheetahs” entertainer looked cozy in a matching set of a white jumper and joggers and paired it with white sneakers. She tucked the jumper into her sweatpants which she wore high-waisted and wrapped herself up in a tan-colored long coat. The garment fell down to her ankles and looked oversized on the petite star.