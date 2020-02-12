‘Bachelor’ Spoilers: Peter Weber, Madi Prewett Drama ‘Very Different’ From Hannah Brown, Luke Parker Chaos

New The Bachelor spoilers tease that there is drama coming up for Peter Weber and Madison Prewett. Despite the fact that the scenarios seem a bit similar on the surface, ABC executive Rob Mills insists that fans should not necessarily compare what’s on the way to last spring’s chaos between Hannah Brown and Luke Parker on The Bachelorette.

The Bachelor spoilers have detailed that there is drama on the way related to the question of intimacy. In fact, blogger Reality Steve recently confirmed that according to what he has uncovered, this intimacy issue leads to a major development late in Peter’s season.

Coming up during Episode 8 is Peter’s hometown dates. He’ll have the opportunity to meet the families of his final four ladies, and The Bachelor spoilers suggest that his time with Madi brings up the topic of intimacy. Apparently, Madi will tell Peter that she is saving herself for marriage.

Apparently, Madi will also tell Peter that if he were to sleep with any of his other bachelorettes, it would be a dealbreaker for her. It’s not entirely clear whether this ultimatum of sorts happens during her hometown or heading into the overnight fantasy suite dates. However, The Bachelor spoilers tease that she will make her expectations pretty clear.

Previews reveal that at some point soon, Peter will admit that he slept with someone else. The Bachelor spoilers detail that this will cause big problems for Madi.

The Bachelorette fans certainly remember what happened last spring when Hannah was questioned by Luke as their overnight date began. At one point, he said that it’d be a dealbreaker for him if she had slept with anybody else on earlier overnight dates.

This quickly progressed into an intense fight and was the reason that Hannah was so bold in revealing that she’d gone numerous rounds with Peter in a windmill during their overnight. The Bachelor fans wonder if this upcoming disagreement between Peter and Madi is reminiscent of the Hannah and Luke fight.

According to Mills, however, it’s not an accurate comparison. In a chat with SiriusXM host Julia Cunningham, a snippet of which was shared via Twitter, there’s a big difference in this case.

Mills says that Madi made her expectations quite clear to Peter before he slept with any of his other bachelorettes.

“Here, Peter has a choice to make and he says he’s falling in love with Madison. It’s all crazy!” Mills teases of what’s ahead.

Given what Mills said and the available Bachelor spoilers for what’s on the way, it seems that Peter goes into overnights clearly knowing where Madi stands on the topic of intimacy. Then, he definitely sleeps with one, if not both, of his other overnight date recipients. According to Reality Steve, this becomes a major issue after the overnight dates take place.

The Bachelor spoilers indicate that viewers will see the beginning of this during Episode 8 on Monday, but this will seemingly impact everything right through the finale and After the Final Rose segments. Can Peter and Madi make it through this situation or will this truly be a dealbreaker for them? Fans cannot wait to find out.