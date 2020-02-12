Jennifer Aniston, 51, Says She Sees ‘Kids Running’ And ‘Laughter’ In Her Joyous Future

'The Morning Show' star pictures beaches and a possible babies when she envisions what's next for her.

Jennifer Aniston says she sees kids in her future. The Morning Show star opened up about her own childhood and possible children of her own in a new interview that was published on her 51st birthday.

In a wide-ranging cover story piece for Interview magazine, Aniston was asked by her longtime pal Sandra Bullock about what she hasn’t done yet that she is looking forward to doing. Her answer was surprising.

“It’s not so much what I see myself doing, but it’s more like a little screenshot in my brain, where I hear the ocean, I see the ocean, I hear laughter, I see kids running, I hear ice in a glass, I smell food being cooked. That’s the joyous snapshot in my head,” Jennifer said.

The actress, whose parents split when she was nine-years-old, is often asked about her desire for children. Following two childless marriages – she was married to Brad Pitt from 2000-2005 and to Justin Theroux from 2015-2017 – many fans assumed Jennifer was focused on her career and not being a mom.

Jennifer Aniston has long talked about how women today are under immense pressure to have babies by a certain age. In an interview with InStyle, Jennifer noted that if women pass a certain age and don’t have a baby, then they’re “deemed damaged goods.”

“Maybe my purpose on this planet isn’t to procreate. Maybe I have other things I’m supposed to do?” she said.

But following her split from Theroux, Jennifer told Elle no one knows what the future holds in terms of a child and a partnership and that the notion of women being married and having children by a certain age is a “fairy tale.”

“And, now with science and miracles, we can do things at different times than we used to be able to,” she said.

In 2016, the actress addressed constant media speculation about her biological clock in an essay titled “I Am Not Pregnant, What I Am Is Fed Up.” In the piece published by The Huffington Post, Jennifer blasted the body shaming and gossip surrounding women who don’t follow a cookie-cutter plan for their lives.

If and when she does become a mom, Jennifer knows it will not be all laughter and running by the ocean. In the Interview piece, the former Friends star admitted that the world today is a scary place and watching the news can bring her down. She noted that for parents, they can protect their children as much as possible, but eventually their kid is going to become an 18-year old and go out in the world and “they’re going to see all of it.”