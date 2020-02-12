Brielle Biermann Flaunts Killer Figure In Double-Photo Update

Brielle Biermann is dropping jaws in two sexy looks in the most recent series of photos she shared to her popular Instagram feed. As those who follow the Don’t Be Tardy star know, the bombshell regularly shows off her incredible figure in a variety of sexy outfits that include bikinis, lingerie, and more. The model stunned in her latest photo update.

In the caption of the post, the social media sensation told her fans that her two outfits were part of a partnership with Shein Official. She did not specifically tag her location, but she appeared to be posing on the balcony of her mother’s home in the first shot. Biermann was photographed from the knee-up, showing off her gorgeous body in a tight black crop top with a sheer, long sleeve shirt over it. Her taut tummy was visible in the photo. She completed that look with a pair of black pants. The beauty opted to wear her long, blond locks down and waved in addition to a stunning application of makeup that included eyeliner, mascara, blush, and highlighter.

The second outfit was just as hot as the first. That time, Biermann slayed in a curve-hugging red dress that fit her like a glove, showcasing her hourglass figure.

Even though the new set of images has only been live on her page for a short time, they’ve been earning the reality star a ton of attention from fans. In addition to over 35,000 likes, the post has also amassed an impressive 700-plus comments.

Some of Biermann’s fans commented on the shot to let her know which look they liked better, while many others raved over her flawless figure. A few more had no words and opted to use emoji to express their admiration for the beauty.

“You look gorgeous in both your [sic] as beautiful as your momma,” one fan gushed, adding a single red heart emoji to the end of their comment.

“Depends on the occasion! Both are adorable but the first look seems more casual!” a second social media user suggested.

“Love love love your hair. You are so hot,” a third follower wrote, in addition to a series of flame emoji.

Previously, The Inquisitr shared that Biermann sizzled in another scandalous outfit. That time, she tagged herself at West Hollywood EDITION, where she sizzled in a tight-fitting red top that had lacy sleeves. The top left little to the imagination while showing off ample amounts of her cleavage. Biermann added a pair of black leather bottoms to the outfit. Like her most recent update, that one garnered a ton of attention from fans.