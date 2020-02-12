Michael Bloomberg’s Team Is Eyeing Andrew Yang As Potential New York Mayor

Though Andrew Yang might have suspended his campaign for the Democratic presidential nomination, many politiocs — including presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg — are hoping that Yang’s public service aspirations are far from over. According to The New York Post, the Bloomberg team dropped hints that they were eyeing Yang as one of their picks for the next New York mayor.

“[Andrew Yang] would make a very interesting candidate for NYC Mayor in 21,” wrote top Bloomberg adviser Howard Wolfson. Bloomberg himself was famously the mayor in New York for three terms — from 2002 to 2013 — before throwing his hat in the ring for the White House.

Political experts agree that the move would be a smart one for Schenectady-raised Yang.

“It’s a natural next step,” a city-based Democratic political consultant agreed. “With the notoriety and following he’s gathered, he has to be taken seriously.”

Though it would be up to the voters of the Big Apple to decide who will reside in City Hall, a Bloomberg endorsement would likely be a huge boon for any candidate. The position is currently held by fellow failed presidential contender Bill de Blasio, whose term comes to an end in 2021.

Yang officially dropped out last night after the results of New Hampshire’s primary after not earning any delegates from the Granite State despite a heavy ad blitz.

“I am the math guy, and it’s clear from the numbers we’re not going to win this campaign,” he said. “So tonight I’m announcing that I am suspending my campaign,” he told supporters, per The New York Times.

“I am not someone who wants to accept donations and support in a race that we will not win. And so tonight, I am announcing that I am suspending my campaign for president,” he finished.

However, he was sure to give his followers a hint that his political aspirations were not entirely over.

“We’ll be back,” he promised.

Justin Sullivan / Getty Images

Despite poll numbers that trailed behind candidates such as Bernie Sanders and Pete Buttigieg, many politicos were impressed by the fact that an entrepreneur with no name recognition was able to create such a strong coalition. His appearance in the Democratic presidential debates also raised his profile, along with the growing support for his trademark proposed legislation of universal basic income.

Moreover, Yang found a cult following on social media, who particularly agreed with the candidate’s warning about automation. His fundraising abilities put many more established candidates to shame, and his CNN Townhall special, taped just days before the primary, was the highest-rated of the night, as was previously reported by The Inquisitr.