Wendy Williams Is Not A Fan Of Amber Rose’s Face Tattoo, ‘Why Would You Ruin Your Forehead?’

Amber Rose got a large tattoo across her forehead.

Amber Rose recently debuted a shocking new look. She got a face tattoo featuring the names of her sons, 7-year-old Sebastian Taylor and 3-month old Slash Electric Alexander Edwards. Her friend talk show host Wendy Williams isn’t a fan of the tattoo, which she made clear during Tuesday’s episode of The Wendy Williams Show, according to Yahoo! News.

The tattoo is done in script lettering right below the star’s hairline. It read’s “Slash” and “Bash,” the second name being the nickname of her eldest son whom she shares with 32-year-old rapper Wiz Khalifa whom she previously dated. Rose is currently married to Def Jam Records President Alexander A.E. Edwards, who is Slash’s father. While Williams reiterated how much she loves Rose, she questioned the placement of the tattoo, wondering why it needed to be on the face.

“Amber you know I love you girl, but, why would you ruin your forehead? Her 3-month-old’s name is Slash, and her 7-year-old’s name is Bash, and I don’t care how much you love your kids, but are you doing this up here? I just don’t understand why she would do that. Like to me, she’s a little bit too old to be rock and rolling with tattoos on her face. Amber, you know I love you, and that’s it. That’s it.”

Rose, who is 36-years-old, has not yet publicly responded to Williams comments. This is not her first tattoo, and in fact both of her arms are covered with them.

Rose’s new face tattoo isn’t the only bold move that she’s made since giving birth to Slash that has made headlines. In November of 2019 she underwent liposuction to get rid of the fat left over from giving birth only six weeks prior, as The Inquisitr previously reported. She turned to her truste family plastic surgeon Dr. David Matlock for the procedure. She explained that she was going to be getting her “whole body done”, which would include the removal of hereditary jowls and unwanted fat.

“He’s gonna suck all the baby fat out of my stomach,” she said of what would be done during the surgery.

She decided to undergo the procedure because after giving birth she felt that she still looked as if she carried the weight she did when she was six months pregnant. While her fans seemed to appreciate her honesty about going under the knife, many were quick to assure her that she was beautiful how she was.