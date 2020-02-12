Kelly Osbourne Stuns In Low-Cut Black Gown For Oscars TV Special: ‘My T*ts Were Trending’

Kelly Osbourne and her mom, Sharon Osbourne, appeared at The Beverly Hills Hotel to discuss the 92nd Academy Awards — also known as the Oscars — on TV and her choice of outfit had everyone talking, per The Sun.

Kelly stunned in a low-cut long-sleeved black gown that displayed her decolletage. The “Papa Don’t Preach” songstress accessorized herself with a beautiful gold necklace and sported a sharp bright purple bob.

Sharon, on the other hand, also wore a black dress that had a sheer netted detailing around her decolletage. She rocked her short brunette hair down and held onto a small black handbag.

In Kelly’s latest Instagram upload, the duo was photographed together at the big awards ceremony. Kelly placed one hand on a black-and-white chair and looked directly at the camera lens with a fierce expression. Sharon also faced the camera but tilted her head slightly to her right.

For her caption, Kelly expressed that she had so much fun with her mom and joked that her t*ts was trending on Twitter.

The “One Word” hitmaker became a hot topic after users insisted she was showing a lot of cleavage for a morning TV show in the U.K. However, she admitted that if she knew she was going to appear on television that early for many hours, she would have worn something different.

“I was told by this gorgeous, spectacular woman sat next to me that I was coming on here to do a quick fashion recap then I’d be out the door,” Kelly said.

“I had no idea I’d be sat on morning TV for three hours. I really would have worn something different,” she insisted.

In the span of two days, Kelly’s Instagram post racked up more than 91,000 likes and over 1,000 comments, proving to be popular with her 2.1 million followers.

“When you’ve got em, flaunt them,” one user wrote.

“The two of you look AMAZING.. if you got it, flaunt it…and you got it, girl,” another shared.

“Wow you both look stunning,” a third fan remarked.

“The trending on Twitter is well deserved,” a fourth admirer commented, adding the clapping hand’s emoji.

Kelly comes from one of the most talked-about families in pop culture and rose to fame after she starred in her family’s reality show on MTV, The Osbournes. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kelly teased that the hit show may return to TV screens with a new series. She revealed that her family constantly get offered deals and always say no. However, a fairly recent offer left them intrigued.