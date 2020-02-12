‘World’s Sexiest Nurse’ Lauren Drain Shows Off Sculpted Figure In Forest Green Bikini & Sky-High Heels

Another day, another insanely sexy social media share from bombshell Lauren Drain. As fans of the smokeshow know, Drain has never been shy when it comes to flaunting her killer figure in a wide-range of NSFW outfits that include some seriously scandalous lingerie as well as plenty of skimpy little bikinis. In the latest update that was added to her smoking hot feed, Drain showed off her picture-perfect figure once again.

The model did not specifically tag her location in the caption of the post but she appeared front and center in a well-lit studio. The former nurse looked like she was in her element, striking a sexy pose for the camera while tugging at her bikini bottoms. Drain’s sculpted figure was on full-display in a tiny bikini that featured a triangle top and string bottoms, showing off her taut tummy and muscular legs. She added a pair of sky-high black heels to the ensemble and looked nothing short of stunning.

For the photo op, Drain wore her long, blond locks down and curled in addition to a gorgeous application of makeup that included eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, and lipstick. In the caption of the killer shot, the fitness pro urged her fans to sign up for her new 6 week program and n just a short time of going live, it’s has earned rave reviews from Drain’s loyal fans.

In addition to well over 20,000 likes, the post has garnered 100 comments and that number only continues to climb as time goes on. Some of the model’s fans were quick to drop a line and let Drain know that she looks incredible while many others raved over her fit figure. A few more had no words and commented with their choice of emoji including flame, hearts, and heart-eyes.

“You do make a man wonder as to what could have been, had he been a bit more calculating in his decisions. Good on ya, my dear,” one fan wrote.

“Always gorgeous……hard work in this pic……..real results keep after it,” a second Instagrammer raved in addition to a few flame emoji.

“Okay here we go together! You power through! We will too. You had a baby, we had a lazy!,” another added.

Previously, The Inquisitr shared that Drain sizzled in another sultry ensemble, that time in a shot from the Bahamas. In the image, the blond bombshell wrapped her legs around her hubby as he held her in his arms and smiled big for the camera. Once again, she showed off her rocking body in a NSFW bikini and that shot garnered rave reviews from fans.