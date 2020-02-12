Gizele Oliveira Rocks Daringly Short Pink Dress While Walking Her Adorable Dog On The Beach: ‘My Baby’

Gizele Oliveira’s latest Instagram upload is getting noticed for more reasons than one.

The new addition to the Brazilian bombshell’s feed was shared on Wednesday and was an instant hit with her 1.2 million followers. The post contained photos, as well as a short video clip, of the 26-year-old taking her adorable dog for a walk along the beach in Vila Velha, Brazil.

A gorgeous sunrise and the crashing waves provided a stunning background to the series of media, adding another eye-popping element to the breathtaking scene as the stunner walked along the sand with her sweet “baby.” Gizele herself was quite a sight as well in an itty-bitty dress that did nothing but favors for her flawless figure, driving her fans wild.

The Victoria’s Secret model looked smoking hot in her morning dog walking attire that boasted a bold, neon pink color that alone was enough to turn a few heads. It was of a bodycon-style that hugged her killer curves in all of the right ways, defining the brunette beauty’s trim waist and pert derriere.

Also of note was the garment’s asymmetrical cut and daringly short length. One side grazed to the middle of Gizele’s thigh, while the other just barely fell past her booty, giving her followers a good look at the babe’s long, sculpted legs. A silver zipper also spanned the length of the shorter side of the dress, offering an opportunity for the model to show even more skin.

Gizele kept things simple and opted not to add any accessories, or even shoes, for her morning walk with her pup, allowing her impressive figure to take center stage. Her dark tresses were worn down and flew messily in the ocean breeze around her, and she appeared to be going makeup-free to let her natural beauty shine.

Fans were far from shy about showing some love for the babe’s latest social media appearance. It has earned over 9,500 likes after just four hours of going live to Instagram, as well as dozens of comments with compliments for the adorable display.

“This is too cute,” one person wrote.

“You are really beautiful with your sweet baby in this sunset,” said another.

“So gorgeous,” commented a third.

Gizele often dazzles her followers no matter what she is wearing. Another recent addition to her feed saw her showing off even more of her impressive physique in a tiny blue bikini. The look also proved popular, racking up over 20,000 likes.