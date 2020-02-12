Dasha Mart Gets Soaking Wet Under Outdoor Shower In Sheer Pink One-Piece On Instagram

Dasha Mart made things a little steamy on her Instagram on Wednesday morning. In a new series of photos on her feed, the bombshell babe got soaking wet in a shower as she rocked a thin, pink one-piece that left very little to the imagination.

The photos showed Dasha standing in an outdoor shower attached to a white house as the water poured over her back and hair. It appeared to be a bright and sunny day, as the rays shined down on Dasha and bounced off her glowing, radiant skin. She looked better than ever in her tiny and bright swimwear look, which did nothing but favors for her killer tan.

Dasha’s one-piece included thick, white straps and a plunging V-neckline that barely contained her busty chest and allowed her ample cleavage to spill out. A bit of sideboob was on show as well. The water caused the swimwear to become slightly sheer and clingy on Dasha’s bust and flat tummy.

The lower half of the suit featured a high thong cut that came up above her hips, which accentuated Dasha’s hourglass figure. In addition, her long, lean legs were on full display, as well as her pert derriere.

Dasha’s only accessories for the shower photo shoot were a few silver studs in her ears. She also rocked a full face of makeup. Her look included expertly contoured cheekbones, bright highlighter, brown eyeshadow, thick, dark lashes, and a light pink, glossy color on her full lips. The model’s long, blond hair was matted down with water on her back.

In the first photo, Dasha faced the building and placed her hands on the wall in front of her. She arched her back, which accentuated her figure and gave fans a better view of her round booty. She looked down at the ground and closed her eyes as the water hit her back.

The second photo gave fans a frontal view of Dasha’s look. She crossed one arm under her chest, which pushed up her cleavage even further, and cocked one hip to the side. With one hand in her hair, she closed her eyes and turned her head up towards the water stream.

The post garnered more than 7,800 likes and just over 180 comments in under an hour, proving to be a hit with Dasha’s fans. Many of the model’s followers left praise for her flawless physique in the comments section.

“Outstanding on all accounts,” one fan said.

“You are so beautiful,” another user added with heart-eye emoji.

Dasha knows exactly how to drive her fans wild. In another post earlier this week, the stunner rocked a taped-on, mosaic swimwear look, which garnered more than 29,000 likes.