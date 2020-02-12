Bikini Model Alexa Collins Looks Smoking Hot In Silver Bikini While Soaking Up The Sun

Model Alexa Collins gave her fans something to get excited about on Wednesday when she uploaded a photo to Instagram that showed her looking smoking hot in a silver bikini.

The beauty stood outside at a hotel that overlooked Fort Lauderdale Beach in Florida. Palm trees swayed in the wind behind her while the ocean was visible in the distance. A row of hotels lining the beach could also be seen in the picture. Wispy clouds filled the blue sky on what looked to be a grogeous day to enjoy the weather.

Alexa’s bikini was made of a sparkly silver fabric with black trim — and it put all of her curves on display. The top had classic triangle-style cups and a plunging neckline that revealed plenty of Alexa’s ample chest. The bottoms had one black side strap and featured grommets along the front and on one side that gave her fans a sexy peek at her skin underneath. They sat low on her hips, elongating and enhancing her slender midsection. Her toned thighs were also prominent in the picture as she stood with one leg in front of the other.

The snapshot captured the stunner’s body from the knees up. She cocked one hip to the side, accentuating her hourglass shape. One hand was near her face in what appeared to be an attempt to keep her windblown hair out of her face. Alexa had a serious expression on her face as she looked at the camera.

The bombshell wore her blond locks down in waves. He makeup included smoky eye shadow, blush on her cheeks and a pink gloss on her lush lips. She added a bit of bling to the look with a dainty necklace.

In the caption, Alexa indicated that she was relaxing while also mentioning that her swimsuit came from online retailer Misha Swim.

Many of her fans were impressed with the picture and told her so.

“The confidence you have which makes the whole world smile with you. Simply priceless and timeless,” one admirer told her.

“One of a kind amazing beauty,” wrote a second Instagram user.

“Total smoke show Love this suit!” a third follower chimed in.

“Wow you look fire in those colors,” commented a fourth fan.

Alexa seems to enjoy flaunting her figure in a variety of revealing outfits. She recently looked incredible in a photo that saw her wearing a crop top and a pair of Daisy Dukes.