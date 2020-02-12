Janet Jackson Continues To Slay Fans In Leather Shirt Dress & Lace-Up Boots

Since the announcement of a new album and world tour, Janet Jackson has been slaying fans with her latest updates on Instagram.

The “What Have You Done for Me Lately” hitmaker stunned in a long-sleeved leather shirt dress that fell down to her ankles. Jackson rolled the sleeves up and buttoned the shirt all the way to the top. She paired the look with lace-up ankle boots and accessorized herself with numerous bracelets.

The music icon sported her dark braided hair up in a high bun and applied a bold red lip.

At the beginning of the year, Jackson was spotted rocking her hair in long dreadlocks. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, it was speculated that a new era was coming as the living legend had reinvented her image once again. However, the entertainer has gone back to her signature braids which she was known for in the 1990s movie Poetic Justice, which she starred in alongside Tupac Shukar, per IMDb.

In her most recent upload, Jackson posed in front of a large mirror on the wall. She stood in the center of the shot and looked directly at the camera lens with a fierce expression. The “That’s the Way Love Goes” chart-topper placed both hands beside her and made it look effortless to be that beautiful.

Jackson geotagged the image as Black Diamond, the title of her upcoming new album. For her caption, she kept it simple, putting the black love heart and jeweled diamond emojis.

In the span of nine hours, her post proved to be very popular with her 4.1 million followers, racking up more than 76,000 likes and over 1,740 comments.

“PERIODT QUEEN. FASHION KILLA,” one user wrote passionately in capital letters, adding the flame emoji.

“I’m so excited for this new era!” another shared.

“QUEEN! That look is FIERCE HUNNY!!!” a third fan remarked.

“Yass this what ageless beauty looks like,” a fourth admirer commented.

Jackson is no stranger to wowing fans in leather ensembles. On Monday night, she did an interview on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. The “Love Will Never Do (Without You)” songstress owned a low-cut semi-sheer lace top paired with a leather jacket with open-cut sleeves and loose-fitted pants of the same material. For the high-profile appearance, she wore her long braided locks up in a high ponytail and accessorized herself with large triangular hoop earrings. Jackson was photographed from head-to-toe in a hallway looking very glamorous and shared the image to her Instagram.

Unsurprisingly, fans reacted passionately to the look.