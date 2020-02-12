‘Sports Illsutrated’ Model Camille Kostek Dances On The Beach In A Tiny Black Bikini In Smoking Hot New Video

Camille Kostek is busting a move yet again in her latest Instagram share.

On Tuesday, the Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Edition model delighted her 716,000 Instagram followers with an eye-popping video that is getting noticed for more reasons than one. The short clip was captured during the model’s photoshoot for the upcoming 2020 edition of the bikini-clad publication, which is taking place in the Dominican Republic.

A stunning view of the cloudless sky and waves crashing to the shore provided a beautiful background to the upload, which saw Camille dancing around in the sand. She swayed her body back and forth before pointing at the camera and giving it a wink, all the while looking absolutely stunning in a tiny bikini that left little to the imagination.

The blond bombshell stunned in her skimpy black two-piece that popped against her all-over glow. The set included a long-line top with thin spaghetti shoulder straps that showcased her toned arms — but that was just the beginning of Camille’s skin-baring display. The piece also boasted a daringly low scoop neckline that left an ample amount of cleavage well within eyesight as she participated in her own #NeverNotDancing craze. Her audience, however, hardly seemed bothered by the NSFW showing of skin.

Most of Camille’s matching bikini bottoms could not be seen in the post, though fans could get a glimpse of its thin string waistband, which was tied in dainty bows high up on her hips to accentuate her trim waist and flat midsection.

No accessories were added to the babe’s barely-there ensemble, allowing her flawless figure to take center stage. Her platinum locks were worn down in beachy waves that cascaded behind her back and bounced as she did her dance. As for her beauty, the model sported a natural makeup look that included a dusting of blush, lip gloss, and a thick coat of mascara that made her striking features pop.

Unsurprisingly, the Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Edition cover girl’s latest social media upload was a huge hit with her fans. As of this writing, the video has been viewed over 35,000 times and has racked up more than 51,000 likes within its first 20 hours of going live to Instagram. Hundreds of fans took their admiration a step further and flocked to the comments section of the post as well to leave compliments for Camille’s jaw-dropping display.

“Goals right here. You are my favorite!” one person wrote.

Another said that Camille was “such a beautiful human.”

“You are gorgeous…inside and out,” commented a third.

Camille has been spoiling her fans with a number of behind-the-scenes looks at her Sports Illustrated photoshoot. Another recent addition to her feed saw her again on the beach, this time in a bold, tie-dye bikini that did nothing but favors for her killer curves. That look also proved popular, earning nearly 52,000 likes.