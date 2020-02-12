Fitness Model Michie Peachie Trains Her Glutes In Leggings And Crop Top For New Workout Video

Fitness model Michie Peachie worked her glutes and legs in the most recent video on her Instagram page. Dressed in a white crop top and a pair of grey and brown leggings, the brunette beauty started the workout with cable side split squats. For this exercise, Michie attached the cable weight to her waist and assumed an extreme wide-legged stance. She then bent the knee closest to the cable machine placing all of her weight on the active leg.

“We’re going to come down on one side and we’re going to push off of that foot,” Michie said as she did the exercise. “As you can see I’m going at a slight angle in order to isolate that outer booty.”

In the next video, Michie tackled a set of cable machine deadlifts which required her to face the machine and pull the handle back. Then, with her feet shoulder-width apart she leaned forward allowing the cable weight to slowly pull her torso down. Michie then instructed viewers to use their glutes and hamstrings to raise themselves back up and demonstrated how to do so. She also suggested doing four sets of 10-12 reps of this exercise.

As of this writing, the post has accumulated over 15,000 likes and close to 150 Instagram users have commented on it. In those comments, Michie got praise for her exercise demo.

“Love these versions and you look AMAZING,” one person wrote.

“Great workouts, love how you highlight what muscles are being targeted!! Thanks,” another added

“The instruction is very helpful with these. Thank you!” a third Instagram user commented.

But one commenter disagreed with Michie’s workout suggestions and seemed to take issue with her cable side split squats in particular.

“Why do women make life so difficult?” they asked. “Just do wide stance squats and keep it moving.” In a subsequent comment, they also claimed that side split squats waste time because they work one leg after the other.

Michie replied and said that focusing on one side helps to balance the strength of both legs. She also said that alternating the movement helps to target stabilization muscles that wouldn’t be activated if both legs were working at the same time.

This is hardly the first time that Michie has worked her glutes and legs in a video series on her Instagram page. In a previous video, she trained these areas of her body with a circuit that included single-leg kneeling squats and “Good Mornings,” at a Smith machine. That social media update has been liked over 23,000 times so far and over 350 Instagram users have commented on it.