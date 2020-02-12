Instagram Bombshell Katie Bell Lets It All Hang Out In Tight Pink Lace Lingerie

Katie Bell left very little to the imagination in some tight lingerie for a brand new Instagram snap. The gorgeous bombshell shared the post with her fans on Tuesday.

In the racy photo, Katie rocked a baby pink lace bra and a pair of matching thong panties. The bra was very skimpy, showing off the model’s underboob and massive cleavage. The ensemble also flaunted her toned arms, flat tummy, rock hard abs, tiny waist, curvy hips, and lean legs.

Katie posed with her booty up against a bathroom counter top, showing off her backside in the sexy reflection. She placed one hand on the counter and ran her other hand through her long, straight strands, which she had pushed over her shoulder.

The model opted for a full face of makeup for the shot. The glam look consisted of sculpted eyebrows, thick lashes, and black eyeliner. She completed the style with a shimmering highlighter on her face, pink blush on the apples of her cheeks, and a light pink lipstick.

She accessorized the look with some black polish on her fingernails, a pair of small earrings, and a black band around her wrist.

In the caption of the pic, Katie wrote about being in love, and revealed that her pretty pink lingerie was made by the brand FashionNova.

Of course, may of Katie’s over 1.8 million followers fell in love with the post. The shot gained over 171,000 likes and more than 2,800 comments in less than 24 hours after it was uploaded to her feed.

“Some body grab the hose and put her out shes on FIRE LOL jp mama, looking great today Miss Bell,” one of Katie’s followers stated in the comments section.

“So beautiful that I go crazy when I see your photo,” remarked another adoring fan.

“OMG holy smokes thank you for the vision I will see in my dreams tonight. Love you Katie,” a third person wrote.

“Katie you look so beautiful in your pretty lingerie,” a fourth person wrote.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Katie is often seen posing in scanty lingerie and flaunting her hourglass curves in her posts. Just last week, she got the pulses of her followers racing when she shared a video of herself lounging in bed in nothing but a sheer black lace bra and a skimpy miniskirt.

That clip was a huge hit among Katie Bell’s fans. To date, it’s been viewed more than 384,000 times and has raked in over 2,300 comments.