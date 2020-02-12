Cuban Bombshell Cindy Prado Sizzles On A Boat In A Tropical Bikini And Floppy Hat

Cindy Prado is back in a bikini again on Instagram, much to the delight of her fans.

On Tuesday, the Cuban bombshell dazzled her 1.1 million followers on the platform with an eye-popping new set of photos that sent temperatures soaring on her feed. The upload contained a total of five images of the model enjoying a beautiful boat day in Miami Beach, Florida.

A view of the city could be seen in the distance behind Cindy as she struck her poses to show off her sexy bikini from Love Nookie, which she noted in the caption was offering a special Valentine’s Day discount of 25 percent off site-wide.

Sale or no sale, many fans seemed captivated by the Instagram hottie, who looked absolutely incredible in the skimpy two-piece that left very little to the imagination. The swimwear boasted a fun, tropical pattern made up of a black background and green palm leaves that popped against the Cindy’s gorgeous, all-over glow. The set included a sports-bra style top with thick shoulder straps that showcased her toned arms, as well as a daringly low-cut scoop neckline that left an ample amount of cleavage well within eyesight. Cindy’s fans, however, hardly seemed bothered by the NSFW showing of skin.

On her lower half, the stunner sported a pair of matching bikini bottoms that were equally-as risque, if not more. The garment showcased Cindy’s sculpted legs thanks to its high-cut design, while its dangerously cheeky thong style left her pert derriere exposed in its entirety. In one photo, the babe was seen tugging at the number’s ruched waistband and pulling it even higher up on her hips to further accentuate her trim waist and rock-hard abs.

To accessorize her barely-there ensemble, Cindy added a set of gold bracelets and hoop earrings, as well as a long, pendant necklace that fell right in the middle of her chest. She wore a floppy straw hat on top of her long, honey-blond tresses, which cascaded behind her back in loose waves. As for her beauty, the model opted for a minimal makeup look that included a light red lip, shimmering highlighter, and thick coat of mascara that made her striking features and natural beauty shine.

Fans were far from shy about showing some love for the babe’s bikini-clad Instagram upload. It has racked up over 41,000 likes within its first 16 hours of going live, as well as hundreds of comments for Cindy’s latest jaw-dropping display.

“Ok you are goals,” one person wrote.

Another said that Cindy was “the hottest ever.”

“You might be the most beautiful woman I have ever seen,” commented a third.

This is hardly the first time that Cindy has shown off her incredible figure on Instagram. Another recent addition to her feed saw her snapping some selfies with a digital camera while rocking a strappy, rust-colored bikini that did nothing but favors for her killer curves. That look also proved popular with her fans, who awarded the triple Instagram update over 45,000 likes.