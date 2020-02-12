Italian Model Kelsie Jean Smeby Shows Off Insanely Long Legs In Plunging Black Lingerie

Kelsie Jean Smeby dazzled fans with her long legs as she modeled some skimpy lingerie in her most recent Instagram photos. The Italian model shared the post to her account on Wednesday.

In the sexy snaps, Kelsie looked smoking hot as she rocked a sheer, black bodysuit. The plunging lingerie showcased the brunette bombshell’s toned arms, ample cleavage, tiny waist, curvy hips, and insanely long, lean legs.

Kelsie accessorized the racy look with a black hat on her head, black knee-high stockings, and some black heels. She wore her long, dark brown hair in ringlet curls that fell down her back and brushed over her shoulders.

The model opted for a full face of makeup in the shot. The application included defined eyebrows, thick lashes, black eyeliner, and a bronze eye shadow. She also added pink blush on her cheeks, a shimmering highlighter on her face, and a glossy nude lipstick. She completed the glam look with a glowing tan all over her body.

In the first photo, Kelsie stood in a hallway as she showcased her full body in the lingerie. She wrapped her hands over her shoulders, tilted her head to the side, and closed her eyes. In the second snap, the model laid on her side as she tipped her hat and gave a sultry stare into the camera. The third photo featured Kelsie on her knees while looking towards the ceiling.

Meanwhile, many of Kelsie’s 604,000-plus followers flocked to show their love for the post, clicking the like button over 7,800 times and leaving more than 140 comments in the span of seven hours.

“Y r u sooo perfect. U seriously are incredible. Such hard work and discipline and it shows sooo much, u inspire me to be the best, healthiest version of myself. Ur killing it,” one of Kelsie’s followers wrote in the comments section.

“Wow honey, you always have the magic to hypnotize me with your heavenly and perfect beauty,” remarked another adoring fan.

“OMG You are absolutely gorgeous,” a third social media user gushed.

“You are stunning and very sexy lady,” a fourth comment read.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kelsie isn’t the only stunning brunette model to flaunt their enviable curves on Instagram this week. On Tuesday, Genesis Lopez also rocked sheer black lingerie when she sported a very reveling bra and a pair of matching panties.

That post was wildly popular among Genesis’ fans, raking in over 114,000 likes and more than 1,100 comments for the model.