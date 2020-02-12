‘Bachelorette’ Star Tyler Cameron Slams Kelley Flanagan For Job-Shaming ‘Bachelor’ Contestants

Many former Bachelor and Bachelorette contestants are very active on social media during current seasons of the show and have no issue calling out some of the stars they have an issue with. That’s what happened recently with Tyler Cameron of Hannah Brown’s Bachelorette season after he was unhappy with the way one of Peter Weber’s contestants was speaking about the other women on the cast. Tyler took to Twitter to call out Kelley Flanagan after the February 10 episode of The Bachelor where only six contestants were left. Kelley commented that she was a lawyer and suggested she was more mature than the remaining women on the show, even calling them “little babies.”

“How dare you job shame those girls Kelly… I didn’t have a job when I came on the show!!” Tyler tweeted at the end of the episode.

The male model hasn’t had an issue finding work since his season ended, but upon joining the show he was struggling to find work.

“From what I’ve seen and heard I think Kelley is a bad a**, but for those saying she’s right about calling the others girls out because they don’t have an elevated job are wrong. We all are on different journeys and time tables of successs, who are we to judge others journey,” he later added.

I can’t stop listening to this clip of Kelley that sounds very unKelley like #theBachelor idk pic.twitter.com/Mad32g1kup — Lauren Zima (@laurenzima) February 11, 2020

Shortly after, a fan responded to Tyler by suggesting Kelley’s comments could have been assembled by editors to look crueler than they actually might have been. The viewer suggested Tyler should know how sound bytes can be matched together given his time on the show, but the 27-year-old wasn’t phased by the suggestion.

“I’m not worried about that at all. It’s a learning lesson and should be talked about,” he responded.

Entertainment Tonight’s Lauren Zima shared the apparent job-shaming clip to her Twitter feed after the show aired on Monday and noted it didn’t sound authentic. Former Bachelorette Kaitlyn Bristowe agreed and re-tweeted the clip, which Kelley later re-tweeted herself suggesting her comments were just matched together by editors and were not what she really said. Kelley also re-tweeted a fan who noted that anytime the reality star apparently said something negative, she was never actually on screen and it was just a voiceover.

Ok so every time Kelley says something “rude” they don’t show her actually saying it.. soooo editing? #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/ufmOFvkhOW — Bachelorelle (@BachRants) February 11, 2020

Even if producers were trying to play Kelley as the villain, it hasn’t worked as a large portion of Bachelor Nation has been stanning the lawyer since the beginning of the show and have even been campaigning to have her be the next Bachelorette.

Kelley’s comments about the women will likely be addressed at the Women Tell All special which will air at the beginning of March.

The Bachelor airs every Monday night at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.