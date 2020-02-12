Alexa Dellanos Flaunts Perfect Curves In Slinky Outfit: ‘V Day Vibes At The Office’

Instagram sensation Alexa Dellanos gave off sultry Valentine’s Day vibes in her latest social media upload. The sizzling blonde poured her hourglass figure into a slinky purple outfit, and showed off her bombshell curves as she posed seductively for the camera.

The photo was a promotional shot for makeup retailer, BoxyCharm, which has a tempting “February Box” on offer for its clientele.

“This month get ready to celebrate love with us,” the company announced on Instagram at the beginning of February, when it unveiled its new pink-colored “BoxyAdore” design.

The shot certainly had a Valentine’s Day feel it to, which was particularly apparent in the stylish decor. Snapped in a bright-toned interior, Alexa posed against the backdrop of a red wall. The busty babe sat on a vintage-gray sofa and had her back prompted up against a fluffy white pillow. Another throw pillow, one sporting the BoxyCharm heart logo, rested on the sofa beside her, right next to an elegant gift box, which was wrapped in hot-pink paper and white tulle. A small bouquet of red roses completed the decor, resting in a white vase atop chic matching shelving visible in the background. The shelves were also decorated with a pair of tiny pink boxes, a set of makeup brushes, and a small office plant.

Alexa cut a very seductive figure in the eye-catching snap. The gorgeous model wore a skintight miniskirt and sports bra ensemble that perfectly showcased her voluptuous form. The stunner bared her spectacularly toned midriff in the sexy co-ord, flashing a glimpse of her washboard abs. She held one hand on her tiny waist, further emphasizing her trim physique, and rested the other hand on the BoxyCharm pillow, her fingers fanned out in a way that displayed her flawless stiletto manicure and shiny rings.

The photo captured her from the knee up, spotlighting her toned thigh and round, curvy hip. The 24-year-old hottie also showed quite a bit of cleavage, flaunting her buxom assets in the tiny top.

Alexa proved to be the perfect BoxyCharm spokesmodel, rocking a chic glam that accentuated her beautiful features. She donned a bold burgundy lipstick that made her plump lips appear even fuller, and wore a matte foundation that highlighted her faultless complexion. Her makeup was complete with a touch of mascara.

Her nails appeared to feature a skin-toned nail polish that perfectly fit in with her glam, keeping the focus on her plush lips. Her hair was styled with a mid-part and fell down her back and over her shoulders in sleek, uniform strands.

The Instagram star penned a playful caption for her photo, and added a nail-polish emoji to underline that the post was glam-focused. The upload received plenty of attention from her followers, racking up more than 34,600 likes and a little shy of 290 comments.

“Purple dolllllllll,” one fan said of the look, adding a heart-eyes emoji.

“Beautiful purple babe,” agreed another one of Alexa’s devotees, leaving a long string of purple-heart emoji.

“Love the red lip,” remarked a third follower.

“Wow so cute [heart-eyes emoji] i need a valentine,” quipped a fourth Instagrammer, ending with an eyes emoji.