Erika Jayne Captures The Attention Of Rihanna With ‘RHOBH’ Confessional Look

Rihanna commented on a photo of Erika Jayne's look.

Erika Jayne was met with a comment from singer Rihanna after giving her fans and followers a sneak peek at her confessional look for The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 10 on Instagram.

After sharing the photo, which included Erika sitting in front of a green screen in a black and hot pink outfit with a sheer bra and puffy sleeves, Erika was flooded with comments from hundreds of her online fans, including Rihanna and several of her fellow Bravolebrities.

“Confessional LEWKS is baaaaaaaccckkkk!!!!!” Rihanna said.

Rihanna has long been known as a Bravo fan and also tunes into to other Real Housewives franchises, as well as Vanderpump Rules. In fact, during an interview with the Los Angeles Times years ago, Erika’s co-star, Kyle Richards, dished on a run-in her daughter had with the singer, which left her daughter completely shocked and starstruck.

“My daughter was at a karaoke place and someone came in and there’s like a commotion, like a big entourage. She felt a tap on her shoulder and she turned around and it was Rihanna. And Rihanna goes, ‘Oh my God, I’m obsessed with you.’ And my daughter started to cry and she goes, ‘I’m so confused, what’s happening?'” Kyle recalled.

Also in the comments section of Erika’s post, Stephanie Hollman, of The Real Housewives of Dallas, told Erika she looked “so good” with a fire emoji.

As for Erika’s co-stars, Dorit Kemsley labeled Erika a “bombshell” in the comments section of her post as Lisa Rinna shared a star emoji. Meanwhile, Erika’s newest co-star, Garcelle Beauvais, told Erika she looked “gorgeous.”

Also in Erika’s photo, the longtime reality star and current performer in Broadways’ Chicago showed off stunning makeup and a spiky-looking updo with long, dangling earrings.

As fans of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills well know, filming began on the 10th season of the Bravo reality series last summer and was believed to have continued through last month, when the ladies of the show paid a visit to New York City and attended one of Erika’s performances.

Throughout production, Erika spent tons of time with her Real Housewives of Beverly Hills co-stars and even attended a cast trip with them to Italy. That said, she also spent a lot of time in New York City during production as she trained for her role as Roxie Hart in Chicago.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Erika recently described the upcoming season as “emotional.”