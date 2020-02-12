Olivia Culpo Shares Instagram Fashion Show With A Variety Of Sizzling Looks

Brunette bombshell Olivia Culpo recently treated her 4.5 million Instagram followers to a bit of a fashion show that showcased her toned physique in a wide variety of sexy ensembles. The looks all had just one thing in common — Olivia wore a choker necklace in each shot, and in the caption of the Instagram update, she professed her love for the accessory.

In the first snap, Olivia appeared to be at an outdoor event or festival of some kind. She looked casual in a slightly baggy white tank and black denim miniskirt, with a bright red jacket falling down her shoulders. She paired the look with a thick black choker that made a major style statement, and a big smile graced her face.

She followed that up with another casual look in which she rocked a pair of light-wash denim jeans with a slightly baggy fit, along with a plain white tee that was transformed into a cropped length by knotting it. Her choker in that ensemble was her only pop of color, as she rocked a red printed accessory (which appeared to be a knotted bandanna).

Olivia got a bit more glamorous in the third snap, pairing some unique jeans with a printed top and a choker with scalloped edges. She mixed things up in the fourth shot, wearing a voluminous off-the-shoulder blue top with a very delicate choker.

Olivia finished off her fashion show by wearing a thick white choker with a bikini, a metallic choker with a red blazer that had a plunging neckline, a monochromatic nude look, and more. It seems that the stunner from Rhode Island has a choker necklace for every type of ensemble, as she proved with her stunning array of images.

Olivia’s fans couldn’t get enough of the massive Instagram update featuring Olivia’s beloved accessory, and the post received over 151,100 likes within just 10 hours. Many of Olivia’s fans took to the comments section to share their thoughts on the post as well.

One fan seemed to agree with Olivia’s love for the accessory and said, “bring it back! Too short lived!”

“YOU can bring back or set any fashion trend! #bringbackthechoker,” another admirer added.

One follower simply wrote, “you are the cutest!”

“I love a good choker! Completes any styled outfit,” another person agreed.

When it comes to her fashion choices, Olivia isn’t afraid to go bold. Recently, as The Inquisitr reported, the stunner selected a bikini cover-up that had some major Elle Woods in Legally Blonde vibes. The Chanel ensemble featured a cropped tee and miniskirt that she wore over her white swimsuit, which she paired with a pink Chanel bag.