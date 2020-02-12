‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Recap For Tuesday, February 11: Katie Tells Bill That Sally Is Dying

The Bold and the Beautiful recap for Tuesday, February 11 features Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) in a meeting at Spencer Publications. He told Justin Barber (Aaron D. Spears) that Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks) had his ex on the brain. Wyatt was thinking about Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) and felt that something going on with her, per She Knows Soaps. Wyatt and Justin left the office for a meeting with the legal department.

At Forrester Creations, Sally was still trying to accept her diagnosis. She told Katie Logan (Heather Tom) that she always imagined that she would have an over-the-top life like her Aunt Sally Spectra (Darlene Conley). Although Katie encouraged her to call her family, Sally would not even tell her grandmother or sister the news either.

The redhead mused that she wanted a life with marriage and children with Wyatt, but now it would never happen. Katie wanted her to tell Wyatt at the very least. She was sure that he would want to know. Sally said that she loved Wyatt too much to let her illness take over his life.

Katie pointed out that she could get a second opinion, but Sally reminded her that the doctor had stated that her illness was in the advanced stages with no treatment available. Sally had one month left to live and she wanted to do it on her own terms.

Today on #BoldandBeautiful, Steffy and Liam’s kiss continues to weigh heavily on Hope’s mind. pic.twitter.com/RrcNo22fUa — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) February 11, 2020

The soap opera also featured Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) wished Zoe Buckingham (Kiara Barnes) a happy birthday. Hope interrupted them mid-kiss and wished Zoe a happy birthday as well. They talked about Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) and Steffy Forrester’s (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) kiss and Hope admitted that it still bothered her. Brooke arrived and Thomas left. She reminded her daughter that she was not to trust Thomas.

Thomas and Vincent Walker (Joe LoCicero) tried on some shirts at Forrester Creations. Vinny guessed that Thomas was just using Zoe to make Hope jealous. Thomas candidly admitted that Hope was still his future. He also told Vinny that he wanted to use Douglas to make a point to Hope. Vinny didn’t like that his friend was using his son. But Thomas was determined to make Hope his own.

Katie stopped by Bill’s office. He wanted to know why she seemed so distracted. She admitted that she was worried about Sally. She then broke her promise to the redhead and told her fiancé that Sally was dying. Bill was shocked. Yes, he and Sally had issues in the past but he always thought that she had her future ahead of her. Bill wanted to do something for her. Katie thought that Sally would wait until it was too late to make a move. Katie also told Bill that she desperately wanted to tell Wyatt but how could she betray Sally’s trust.