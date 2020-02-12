Blake Shelton Kisses Nick Jonas In ‘The Voice’ Sneak Peek

Blake and Nick got pretty cozy during 'The Voice' Season 18 Blind Auditions.

Blake Shelton planted a smooch on new The Voice coach Nick Jonas in a new sneak peek at Season 18 of the popular talent search. In a brand new preview video showing what’s to come in the upcoming Blind Audition stages, which will debut on NBC later this month, Blake and the newbie could be seen getting pretty close as the country star hazed the Jonas Brothers singer.

The all-new preview, which can be seen via USA Today, shows the new coaching panel (which also includes Kelly Clarkson and John Legend) as they have a whole lot of fun while they search for the new singing superstar.

Blake, who’s now the only coach in the show’s history to have appeared on every single season, took it upon himself to tease the 27-year-old “Sucker” singer as they went head-to-head after he revealed one of the notes he took during an audition.

“You blew me away. I wrote ‘star,'” Nick told one contestant as he pointed to his notepad.

“So you could remember?,” Blake then quipped as he poked some fun at Nick. “[Hope] I don’t forget this, ‘star,'” he added.

As Nick playfully snapped back at the jab with a “So it begins…” with a smile on his face, the two did quickly make up which made for a very sweet moment between the two musicians.

In the same clip, Blake – who recently opened up about a hilarious “butt grab” he got from fellow country star Keith Urban – urged fans to “give it up” for the new coach with a round of applause, to which Joe Jonas’s younger brother asked, “So we’re friends now?”

“Of course we’re friends!” the “God’s Country” singer replied, before Nick went in for a big hug that probably didn’t end quite in the way he expected.

Blake playfully nuzzled Nick’s neck as he got in closer before the embrace turned into a full blown big kiss on the cheek from Gwen Stefani’s boyfriend.

Nick then pushed the 43-year-old star away as he wiped his cheek with his hand, all while still maintaining the big smile on his face.

“Never go in for a hug,” fellow coach Kelly then jokingly warned him as she looked on at the duo from her own red spinning chair.

Following Adam Levine’s departure from the show last year, it seems as though Blake definitely has a new frenemy to trade jibes with.

The country star has already been getting in a few quips when it comes to the new coach before Season 18 has even made it to air. He previously joked in a recent interview alongside his mentor Bebe Rexa that he thought Nick and returning coach Kelly were the two worst coaches the show has ever seen.

The Voice Season 18 will debut on NBC on February 24.